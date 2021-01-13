Epps is a nationally recognized expert on the Supreme Court. A former law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, Epps focuses on criminal law and criminal procedure – and his scholarly approach draws upon history, philosophy, political science and economics. His research analyzes the criminal justice system using the tools and insights of structural public law and institutional design; he also researches and writes about constitutional theory and federal courts. His scholarship has appeared in the Harvard Law Review, the Yale Law Journal, the Michigan Law Review, and the NYU Law Review, and his writing for popular audiences has appeared in the New York Times Magazine, the Washington Post, Vox and The Atlantic.
Buttigieg says it’s rooted in a forthcoming paper in the Yale Law Journal by Daniel Epps, an associate professor of law of Washington University in St. Louis, and Ganesh Sitaraman, a law professor at Vanderbilt Law School.
Imposing term limits on justices who sit on the U.S. Supreme Court could bring significant changes to the nation’s highest court, suggests a forthcoming paper from two Washington University in St. Louis law professors.
15-Mar-2021 03:50:01 PM EDT
Obamacare will get retooled, not repealed. A national mask mandate will boost consumer spending, research shows (though don't expect much from homeowners, they're strapped). The $300 billion for R&D should go to D, not R. So forecasts an array of WashU experts.
21-Jan-2021 08:00:01 AM EST
As Donald Trump prepares to leave the presidency Jan. 20 in the wake of being accused of fomenting the riot at the U.S. Capitol, he is reportedly considering an unprecedented move: a self-pardon.While no president has ever pardoned himself, the act might be more trouble than it’s worth for Trump, notes a criminal law and Supreme Court expert at Washington University in St.
13-Jan-2021 11:20:21 AM EST