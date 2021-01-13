Epps is a nationally recognized expert on the Supreme Court. A former law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, Epps focuses on criminal law and criminal procedure – and his scholarly approach draws upon history, philosophy, political science and economics. His research analyzes the criminal justice system using the tools and insights of structural public law and institutional design; he also researches and writes about constitutional theory and federal courts. His scholarship has appeared in the Harvard Law Review, the Yale Law Journal, the Michigan Law Review, and the NYU Law Review, and his writing for popular audiences has appeared in the New York Times Magazine, the Washington Post, Vox and The Atlantic.