Dr. David Kass has published articles in corporate finance, industrial organization, and health economics. He currently teaches Advanced Financial Management and Business Finance, and is the Faculty Champion for the Sophomore Finance Fellows. Prior to joining the faculty of the Smith School in 2004, he held senior positions with the Federal Government (Federal Trade Commission, General Accounting Office, Department of Defense, and the Bureau of Economic Analysis). Dr. Kass has recently appeared on Bloomberg TV, CNBC, PBS Nightly Business Report, Maryland Public Television, Business News Network TV (Canada), FOX TV, Bloomberg Radio, Wharton Business Radio, KCBS Radio, American Public Media's Marketplace Radio, and WYPR Radio (Baltimore), and has been quoted on numerous occasions by The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg News, The New York Times and The Washington Post, where he has primarily discussed Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway, the economy, and the stock market. He has also launched a Smith School “Warren Buffett” blog. Dr. Kass has accompanied MBA students on trips to Omaha for private meetings with Warren Buffett, and Finance Fellows to Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meetings. He was an officer of the Harvard Business School Club of Washington, DC, and is a member of the investment and budget committees of a local nonprofit organization. Dr. Kass received a Smith School "Top 15% Teaching Award" for 2009-2010, a "Distinguished Teaching Award (Top 10%)" for 2014-2015, and the prestigious "Krowe Teaching Award” for 2015 and 2019.
With Bitcoin’s recent hot streak, finance expert David Kass and “Bubbles and Crashes” co-author Brent Goldfarb, both professors at Maryland Smith, share their views on the cryptocurrency’s viability as a market asset and currency for trade.
"Gold prices may continue to rise until interest rates begin to increase in 2021 or later. At that time, the price of gold could decline sharply."
“Unlike 2007 to 2009, the largest banks are very well-capitalized and recently passed an annual stress test. The major bank regulators have not expressed any concerns” about too big to fail to be a major problem."
“As the economy continues to recover from COVID-19 in 2021 and beyond, both the president and Congress will pursue programs providing a social safety net for the unemployed and do whatever is needed to stimulate the economy. Despite the higher taxes that will result to both businesses and investors, I expect Biden to pursue moderate policies consistent with his decades of experience as a vice president and senator, rather than the more extreme proposals of several of this year's presidential candidates.”