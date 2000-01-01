Sturm teaches in the doctoral counseling and supervision program. She teaches Leadership & Advocacy, Advanced Counseling Theories, Counselor Education and Pedagogy and Crisis and Emergency Services. Sturm’s research focuses on the various dimensions of climate change and mental health, environmental and climate justice, nature connection and health, trauma, family systems and advocacy. Sturm earned a bachelor's degree in communication studies at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, a master's degree in community counseling at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and a doctorate in counseling and supervision at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She has been a Licensed Professional Counselor since 2005.