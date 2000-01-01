Sturm teaches in the doctoral counseling and supervision program. She teaches Leadership & Advocacy, Advanced Counseling Theories, Counselor Education and Pedagogy and Crisis and Emergency Services.
Sturm earned a bachelor's degree in communication studies at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, a master's degree in community counseling at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and a doctorate in counseling and supervision at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She has been a Licensed Professional Counselor since 2005.