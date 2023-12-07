Elizabete Carmo-Silva is a professor in crop physiology at Lancaster University. She is an expert on the regulation of Rubisco activity and leads a research team that aims to understand and improve the efficiency of photosynthesis in response to fluctuations in the environment. Elizabete received her bachelor’s degree in applied plant biology at the University of Lisbon, where she went on to earn her doctorate. She specialized on the regulation of Rubisco by its molecular chaperone Rubisco activase as a postdoctoral researcher with the USDA-ARS and started exploring this knowledge for crop improvement at Rothamsted Research before joining the Lancaster Environment Centre. Her work is widely published in publications that include the Journal of Experimental Botany, Plant Physiology, and New Phytologist.