An expert in positive psychology with an interest in savoring, Kurtz researches strategies on enhancing happiness in everyday life, happiness and holidays, travel and more. In addition to a number of peer-reviewed journal articles, Kurtz published a book, "The Happy Traveler: Unpacking the Secrets of Better Vacations" (Oxford University Press, 2017), and has written a Psychology Today blog, "Happy Trails."
She received her doctorate and master's degrees from the University of Virginia, and her bachelor's degree from Millersville University.
Jaime Kurtz, a psychology professor at James Madison University and the author of “The Happy Traveler: Unpacking the Secrets of Better Vacations,” advises asking oneself, “If I were moving away soon, what would I most want to do, and who would I most want
Of course, hopping on a plane — or many planes — doesn’t mean you’ll find yourself. “Travel can be really transformative, but it’s not guaranteed,” said psychologist Jaime Kurtz, a professor at James Madison University and the author of “The Happy Travele
It shouldn't come as a surprise that a James Madison University professor’s “happiness” course has found quite an audience during the pandemic. Since its inception in January, psychology professor Jaime Kurtz’s “The Psychology of Happiness” course has gai
Jamie Kurtz, an Associate Professor of Psychology at James Madison University, addressed this travel-happiness conundrum, and many others, in her book the The Happy Traveler: Unpacking The Secrets of Happy Vacations. As excerpted from Dr. Kurtz’s book: “F