An expert in positive psychology with an interest in savoring, Kurtz researches strategies on enhancing happiness in everyday life, happiness and holidays, travel and more. In addition to a number of peer-reviewed journal articles, Kurtz published a book, "The Happy Traveler: Unpacking the Secrets of Better Vacations" (Oxford University Press, 2017), and has written a Psychology Today blog, "Happy Trails."

She received her doctorate and master's degrees from the University of Virginia, and her bachelor's degree from Millersville University.