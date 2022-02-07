Jennifer Martin, PhD

Jennifer Martin, PhD

American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM)

AASM Board of Directors and professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA

Expertise: SleepBehaviorial Sleep MedicineClinical PsychologyHealthPhysician

Jennifer L. Martin, PhD, FAASM serves on the board of directors for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) and is a former president of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) Foundation. Dr. Martin is board-certified in behavioral sleep medicine by the American Board of Sleep Medicine (ABSM). She is a professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Dr. Martin completed her clinical internship at Brown University and her post-doctoral fellowship in geriatrics at the University of California, Los Angeles. Dr. Martin received her PhD in clinical psychology from the University of California, San Diego, as part of the SDSU/UCSD Joint Doctoral Program.

Recommended amount of sleep for a healthy adult: a joint consensus statement of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and Sleep Research Society

1728

2015

Evidence for the validity of a sleep habits survey for adolescents

658

2003

Wrist actigraphy

532

2011

To assess, to control, to exclude: effects of biobehavioral factors on circulating inflammatory markers

420

2009

Increased light exposure consolidates sleep and strengthens circadian rhythms in severe Alzheimer's disease patients

374

2003

Variations in circadian rhythms of activity, sleep, and light exposure related to dementia in nursing-home patients

352

1997

The SBSM guide to actigraphy monitoring: clinical and research applications

325

2015

Effect of light treatment on sleep and circadian rhythms in demented nursing home patients

325

2002

Randomized, controlled trial of a nonpharmacological intervention to improve abnormal sleep/wake patterns in nursing home residents

307

2005

Illumination levels in nursing home patients: effects on sleep and activity rhythms

300

2000

Neuropsychiatric symptoms in Alzheimer's disease: past progress and anticipation of the future

265

2013

Interrelationship between sleep and exercise: a systematic review

247

2017

Melatonin fails to improve sleep or agitation in double-blind randomized placebo-controlled trial of institutionalized patients with Alzheimer disease

198

2009

Use of actigraphy for the evaluation of sleep disorders and circadian rhythm sleep-wake disorders: an American Academy of Sleep Medicine systematic review, meta-analysis, and …

182

2018

Use of actigraphy for the evaluation of sleep disorders and circadian rhythm sleep-wake disorders: an American Academy of Sleep Medicine clinical practice guideline

174

2018

Effect of light on agitation in institutionalized patients with severe Alzheimer disease

165

2003

Circadian rhythms of agitation in institutionalized patients with Alzheimer's disease

161

2000

Age and sleep disturbances among American men and women: data from the US Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System

160

2012

Sleep-disordered breathing and agitation in institutionalized adults with Alzheimer disease

156

2003

Daytime sleeping, sleep disturbance, and circadian rhythms in the nursing home

148

2006

