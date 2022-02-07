Jennifer L. Martin, PhD, FAASM serves on the board of directors for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) and is a former president of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) Foundation. Dr. Martin is board-certified in behavioral sleep medicine by the American Board of Sleep Medicine (ABSM). She is a professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. Dr. Martin completed her clinical internship at Brown University and her post-doctoral fellowship in geriatrics at the University of California, Los Angeles. Dr. Martin received her PhD in clinical psychology from the University of California, San Diego, as part of the SDSU/UCSD Joint Doctoral Program.