Dr. Lynn Dengel is a board-certified and fellowship-trained surgical oncologist specializing in breast cancer and melanoma. She is an Assistant Professor in the Division of Surgical Oncology at the University of Virginia and practices as a breast and melanoma surgeon at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia. Dr. Dengel cares for patients in a robust multidisciplinary fashion, utilizes state of the art technology, incorporates up-to-date research findings and takes time to provide education and counseling to her patients to provide outstanding clinical care. Dr. Dengel is recognized by her peers as an expert in breast disease and melanoma. She serves as a committee member for both the Society of Surgical Oncology and the American Society of Breast Surgeons. She has authored and co-authored several articles in leading peer-reviewed publications, including the Annals of Surgical Oncology, Journal of Clinical Oncology, and Annals of Surgery. Dr. Dengel has received recognition for her outstanding research, including the Conquer Cancer Foundation of ASCO Merit Award, supported by Susan G. Komen for the Cure, and the Harvey Baker Traveling Fellow Award from the Society of Surgical Oncology. Research expertise: Dr. Dengel’s research and expertise include translational studies and clinical trials investigating the immune environment at tumor sites and mechanisms that may bolster innate immune response. She is the Principal Investigator of a clinical trial investigating focused ultrasound ablation combined with immunotherapy in advanced solid tumors. Dr. Dengel also serves as lead investigator in multiple studies investigating patient decision making, specifically aiming to improve the process of shared decision making and decreasing decisional regret for patients considering prophylactic mastectomy. Training and education: Dr. Dengel completed a breast surgery fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York after finishing her general surgery residency at the University of Virginia Hospital Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA, where she received the Award of Academic Excellence from the department of surgery. Dr. Dengel received her medical degree from the Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington D.C. where she graduated cum laude and was elected to the Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society. Prior to medical school, she received her undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College.
“This is a largely patient-driven phenomenon that happened after Angelina Jolie went public with her diagnosis and surgical options in 2013,” said Dengel, one of Chu’s mentors. “And while it’s a patient decision, it’s also the responsibility of the health
Even though screening MRI is a more sensitive test and does pick up more breast cancers, it is not used on all women because it has a higher rate of “call-backs,” requiring additional imaging or even biopsies after a woman’s initial exam. In select cases,
What we want to do is not just ablate the cells but alter the environment around the tumors. If you think about a fire and smoke, we are more interested in the smoke around the fire, hoping to not just directly kill the targeted tumor, but to alter the su
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Immunotype and immunohistologic characteristics of tumor-infiltrating immune cells are associated with clinical outcome in metastatic melanoma
|
394
|
2012
|
Patients with Merkel cell carcinoma tumors≤ 1.0 cm in diameter are unlikely to harbor regional lymph node metastasis
|
112
|
2009
|
Axillary dissection can be avoided in the majority of clinically node-negative patients undergoing breast-conserving therapy
|
109
|
2014
|
Effectiveness of imiquimod limited to dermal melanoma metastases, with simultaneous resistance of subcutaneous metastasis
|
68
|
2010
|
The extent of extracapsular extension may influence the need for axillary lymph node dissection in patients with T1–T2 breast cancer
|
66
|
2014
|
Interferons induce CXCR3-cognate chemokine production by human metastatic melanoma
|
56
|
2010
|
Infrared thermography of cutaneous melanoma metastases
|
48
|
2013
|
Intraoperative imaging guidance for sentinel node biopsy in melanoma using a mobile gamma camera
|
31
|
2011
|
Clinical significance of extracapsular invasion at sentinel lymph nodes in breast cancer patients with sentinel lymph node involvement
|
28
|
2015
|
Intratumoral interferon-gamma increases chemokine production but fails to increase T cell infiltration of human melanoma metastases
|
22
|
2016
|
Total body photography for skin cancer screening
|
22
|
2015
|
Skin mapping with punch biopsies for defining margins in melanoma: when you don’t know how far to go
|
16
|
2008
|
Resident research forums stimulate novel research within general surgical training programs
|
15
|
2009
|
Neonatal congenital malignant melanoma with lymph node metastasis
|
9
|
2009
|
Axillary lymph node involvement, a unique pattern of metastasis in BRAF-mutant colorectal cancer
|
7
|
2015
|
Academic or community practice? What is driving decision-making and career choices
|
6
|
2018
|
The presence and extent of extracapsular extension (ECE) and the need for axillary lymph node dissection (ALND) in patients who meet ACOSOG Z11 eligibility criteria.
|
5
|
2013
|
A triangular intermuscular space sentinel node in melanoma: association with axillary lymphatic drainage
|
3
|
2010
|
Truthfulness of More Optimistic vs Less Optimistic Messages for Patients With Advanced Cancer—Reply
|
2
|
2015
|
How often is axillary dissection avoided when Z11 eligibility criteria are applied in routine practice: results from a prospective series of consecutively treated patients
|
2
|
2013
Despite success of systemic immunotherapy, the majority of patients (60-80%) do not respond to current therapies and are in need of alternate treatment options. Understanding the tumor microenvironment and how we bolster immunity at the tumor is key to expanding success of immunotherapy. There are pre-clinical and clinical data to support focused ultrasound ablation (FUSA) as a mechanism to enhance the immune response by releasing tumor antigens and shifting the balance to a pro-immune state. In addition, FUSA has the potential to enhance immunologic control of malignancy beyond the site of ablation.