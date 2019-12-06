Mobeen Rathore, MD, is chief of infectious diseases for UF Health Jacksonville and Wolfson Children's Hospital, and Professor and Associate Chair for the UF College of Medicine, Jacksonville. He is the Founding Director of UF Center for HIV/AIDS Research, Education and Service. Dr. Rathore has served on the board of Wolfson Children’s Hospital and UF Jacksonville practice plan. Dr. Rathore is an infectious disease specialist in Jacksonville, FL, and has been practicing for 29 years. He graduated from King Edward Med College in 1983 and specializes in infectious disease medicine. Dr. Rathore specializes in Pediatric Infectious Diseases cares for children through the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of infectious diseases. Dr. Rathore has not only closed the “town-and-gown” gap in medicine, but he is also very active in the community serving on the boards of OneJax (a diversity/inclusion advocacy organization) and Environmental Protection Board. He is President of the board of MASS free clinic for the uninsured and President-elect of Leadership Jacksonville. A fervent advocate for all children and especially children with HIV he has been instrumental in the improvement of HIV care of children and pregnant women in the State of Florida. He is the Medical Director of Children’s Medical Service for Northeast Florida. Dr. Rathore is a nominee for President-elect of the American Academy of Pediatrics.