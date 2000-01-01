Dr. Bassill received his PhD in Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, with a research focus in ensemble and parameterization studies. Afterward, he worked as a Post-Doctoral researcher at the University of Utah, where he studied aspects of Hurricane Sandy’s unusual track (including what led some models to make an incorrect forecast). Afterward he was hired as a Post-Doctoral researcher with the New York State Mesonet to begin building an operational analysis system that would utilize mesonet observations. Concurrently, he is actively involved in building meteorological products for and doing basic research with the New York State Mesonet. Currently, Nick predominantly spends his time working with the Center of Excellence on a variety of projects.