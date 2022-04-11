My research focuses on risk and resilience factors that protect against developmental psychopathology in childhood and adolescence, with a specific emphasis on gender issues. Within this broad rubric, my current area of research examines factors that put girls at risk for negative outcomes in adolescence. Specifically, I examined the construct of authenticity in relationships, which is a risk factor for developmental psychopathology, and may be manifested in subsequent psychopathology. However, authenticity in relationships can also be understood as a protective factor against developing psychopathology. My recent thesis students have examined authenticity in relationships as a risk factor for disordered eating, and early childhood trauma as a risk factor for lower levels of authenticity in relationships. I teach a variety of courses, including Introduction to Psychology, Abnormal Psychology, Child and Family Psychopathology, and Research Methods in Abnormal Psychology. I also supervise students who participate in our Psychology Department Practicum program; recently students have interned at Riverside Community Care and at Germaine Lawrence, among other sites. Our practicum program allows students to get intensive applied experiences in psychology. I am a licensed clinical psychologist, and enjoy integrating material from my clinical work, teaching, and research.