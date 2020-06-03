Vadim Gushchin, M.D., serves as Director of The Melanoma and Skin Cancer Center at Mercy as well as Director of Gastrointestinal Oncology, a division of Surgical Oncology at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Dr. Gushchin offers expertise in complex malignancies and is a skilled cancer surgeon. He is exceptionally accomplished in minimally invasive surgery – most notably in da Vinci Robotic Surgery – as well as in traditional open surgery techniques. Gastrointestinal Cancer (GI Cancers), melanoma – more commonly known as skin cancer, and thyroid cancer are among the many cancer diagnoses Dr. Gushchin treats. To determine the best treatment option for his surgical oncology patients, Dr. Gushchin carefully evaluates each patient’s risk factors, medical history, current clinical condition, surgical alternatives and post-surgical recovery options in order to fully develop a thorough, personalized care plan. Dr. Gushchin comforts and compassionately walks his patients through the treatment steps needed to care for melanoma, thyroid and parathyroid disease, peritoneal surface malignancies (abdominal tumors), and recurring tumors within the colon, rectum and liver. Dr. Gushchin is well-recognized for his experience in treating complex cancers with HIPEC (Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy). Dr. Gushchin trained under the internationally renowned surgical oncologist Dr. Paul Sugarbaker to master this procedure, which involves cytoreductive surgery followed by a heated chemotherapy solution to reduce and eliminate tumors. Dr. Gushchin has participated in over 150 HIPEC surgeries and provides patients expertise in complicated HIPEC surgeries including repeat HIPEC surgeries, simultaneous liver resections at the time of HIPEC as well as other advanced surgical treatments in conjunction with HIPEC treatment. An international presenter and teacher, Dr. Gushchin has educated physicians around the world on HIPEC treatment and has organized teaching courses for the treatment of peritoneal surface malignancies (complex abdominal cancers that can be treated with HIPEC). As an extension of his knowledge and compassion, Dr. Gushchin has been instrumental in setting up treatment centers for peritoneal surface malignancies in other parts of the world including Lithuania, Siberia and Ukraine. Dr. Vadim Gushchin is one of Mercy Medical Center’s top surgical oncologists. He utilizes many of the latest innovations in technology and research to provide state-of-the-art treatment options to his patients. Dr. Gushchin brings expertise in robotic surgery, using the da Vinci robot. Patients who qualify for da Vinci robot surgery typically experience the benefits of a more precise and exacting surgery, a less invasive procedure, shorter hospital stay and faster recovery. Dr. Vadim Gushchin leads a multidisciplinary team of experts at The Melanoma and Skin Cancer Center at Mercy to treat a wide range of skin cancers. As an experienced oncology surgeon and talented cancer specialist, he uses the Isolated Limb Infusion technique to try to save an arm or leg that has been aggressively attacked by skin cancer. Isolated Limb Infusion, also known as ILI, offers patients a remarkable alternative approach to metastatic melanoma on a limb. This type of skin cancer commonly leads to amputation or a disfiguring result. Dr. Gushchin and his patients know this doesn’t always have to be the case. Isolated Limb Infusion gives Dr. Gushchin a fighting chance to save his patients’ affected arms and/or legs, reduce or shrink the cancerous tumor and avoid the need for a more radical surgery.