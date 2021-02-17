Supporting confident decision-making by identifying nutrition or food safety information gaps and filling them. Knowledge of multisectoral decision-making, conflict of interest issues, research investments, scientific integrity and food safety. Dr. Jones has a strong scientific background in the food, agriculture and chemical industries, and brings over 20 years of global experience in industry and government. She leads IAFNS’s multi-sector scientists, trustees and staff to extend the organization’s contribution to and impact within diverse scientific and health communities. Leveraging the input of government, industry and academic scientists she catalyzes the advancement of science. In doing so, she is expert in multi-sectoral processes and research investments that benefit public health.