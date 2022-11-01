Newswise — Washington D.C. – An upcoming event will feature experts’ views on PFAS — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — and the impact of upcoming changes to how they are managed on food packagers and companies.

IAFNS is hosting a November 14 webinar entitled "Federal and State Efforts to Restrict PFAS: Impact on Food Companies" from 1:00-2:00 p.m. ET.

PFAS chemicals are grease-proof, heat-resistant and durable compounds with wide applications in industrial and home products. Some PFAS have been associated with health concerns at certain levels of exposure.

Federal and State regulatory bodies are increasing their scrutiny of the potential presence of PFAS in food and food packaging. In 2021, the Environmental Protection Agency announced the PFAS Strategic Roadmap, laying out an integrated approach to research, restrict and remediate PFAS.

More recently, seven states have adopted legislation banning the use of PFAS in food packaging, with far-reaching laws coming into effect in December 2022 and January 2023. This webinar will highlight state laws and federal-level actions and how they might impact food companies and packaging suppliers.

The webinar will also highlight EPA’s actions under the PFAS Strategic Roadmap and preview expected actions later this year and beyond.

The following topics and speakers will be featured:

“EPA’s Actions to Address PFAS under the PFAS Strategic Roadmap”

Matt Klasen, PFAS Council Manager, US EPA.

“U.S. Briefing on Federal and State PFAS Legislation/Regulatory Updates”

Martin Hahn, Partner, Hogan Lovells

Xin Tao, Counsel, Hogan Lovells.

IAFNS’ ongoing programs address packaging safety and sustainability including cutting-edge issues in chemical safety and food products and production.

