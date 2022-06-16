Newswise — WASHINGTON, June 16, 2022 – The American Institute of Physics is happy to announce the appointment of James Taylor as its new chief federation officer.

Starting Aug. 1, Taylor will spearhead AIP's efforts to advance the success of its 10 Member Societies, who have a combined membership of more than 116,000 physical scientists, engineers, students, and educators. Taylor will be leading initiatives that drive the federation's success, collective action, shared impact, and reach.

"I am thrilled to have James join AIP to lead current and future initiatives that nurture the strong bonds between the institute, our member societies, and our affiliates," said Michael Moloney, CEO of AIP. "His experience from his time on the AIP board of directors and in a senior executive position with AIP's largest member society provides invaluable insight and knowledge into how AIP can best achieve our vision for advancing the physical sciences by advancing the success of our diverse community.

"James has a palpable passion for AIP's mission and our strategic transformation. He shares my conviction that through collective action, AIP and our Member Societies can empower physical scientists toward more discovery, more impact, and more knowledge of how our universe works and our place in it."

"I am delighted to join AIP as it works to achieve the goals set out in its Strategic Framework including the fundamental goal of being 'a vibrant federation that advances the success of its Member Societies,'" Taylor said. "By establishing open dialogue and building trust, issues of common concern can be addressed and collective actions and partnership opportunities for shared impact identified and supported by AIP's significant resources."

Prior to joining AIP, Taylor served as deputy executive officer and chief operating officer at APS. His seven years in that role capped his 19 years at AIP's largest member society and one of AIP's founding organizations.

Taylor helped lead a corporate restructure resulting in the development of APS's first organizationwide strategic plan. He became a Fellow of APS in 2017.

"I am grateful for James' leadership during his tenure at APS and I wish him the very best as he begins the next chapter of his career at AIP," said APS CEO Jonathan A. Bagger. "I look forward to continuing to work with James to strengthen the relationship between our organizations and serve the global physics community."

Taylor previously served as an editor of the APS journal Physical Review B, as secretary of the board of the American Center for Physics, and as a member of the AIP board of directors. Originally from the U.K., Taylor earned his doctorate in physics from Royal Holloway, University of London.

