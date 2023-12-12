Newswise — Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital – Dallas has added an innovative, minimally invasive option for patients with hypertension, or high blood pressure.

The new FDA-approved renal denervation system allows an interventional cardiologist to modify the patient’s renal nerves which run along the arteries supplying blood to the kidneys. This procedure allows access without damaging the arteries, complementing medication and lifestyle changes to treat hypertension.

Hypertension is the leading modifiable cause of heart attack, stroke, and death, and its prevalence is notably worse in underserved U.S. populations.

The procedure involves a spiral-shaped catheter inserted into the patient’s renal arteries to send ultrasound or radiofrequency energy to destroy the renal nerves without damaging the arteries. The reduced nerve activity causes a drop in blood pressure.

Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital – Dallas was the leading enroller in the clinical trial, which studied the efficacy of this renal denervation system.

“This procedure is incredibly effective at reducing blood pressure,” said Robert Stoler, MD, the site’s principal investigator. “This technology will help patients get better control of their resistant hypertension. Many patients with hypertension are under 50 so this technology can greatly improve their lives for decades.”

The procedure is now available commercially in Texas. The first minimally invasive procedure using this technology was performed last week.

“We continuously evaluate treatment options for our patients,” said Nancy Vish, president and chief nursing officer at Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital – Dallas. “This technology will help provide an innovative option for those suffering with resistant hypertension and give our patients better outcomes.”

Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital – Dallas designed a hypertension center to help patients with resistant hypertension manage their blood pressure. The goal of the center’s multidisciplinary team, including physicians specializing in hypertension, is to control hypertension by reducing risk factors using a collaborative approach among the patient, the primary care provider, and the hypertension center care team.

“Hypertension is the leading cause of morbidity in the Western world,” said Dr. Stoler. “To take this technology from its infancy to its approval by the FDA is extremely gratifying. This technology is going to be applicable to a huge population of patients across the world.”