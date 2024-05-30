Newswise — During a press conference, President Biden says he gives his support to the Department of Justice to reclassify marijuana.

By loosening the restrictions, the reclassification would recognize the medical use of marijuana would have less potential for abuse than other dangerous drugs in our country. The reclassification would not allow for marijuana to be legalized at the federal level.The Justice Department will now open a two-month period for the public to comment.

George Washington University has experts available who can offer insight and analysis. If you would like to schedule an interview, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].Tony Yang, is a professor in health policy at the GW School of Nursing with a joint appointment at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health in the Department of Health Policy and Management. He was the lead author on the research: Cannabis Equity Initiatives: Progress, Problems, and Potentials. He is available to talk about the reclassification.

Mikhail Kogan is a geriatrician with the GW Medical Faculty Associates and an associate professor of Medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. He recently published a book on the health benefits of cannabis and CBD.

Monica Ruiz is an associate professor in the Department of Prevention and Community Health at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health.