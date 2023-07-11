Newswise — An ongoing phase II study (KEYNOTE-495/KeyImPaCT) led by a Yale Cancer Center expert explored the effectiveness of pembrolizumab-based combinations in reducing non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) tumors. New interim findings show that pembrolizumab-based combination therapies reduce the size of target tumors, resulting in a higher response rate for patients with advanced NSCLC and improved survival outcomes. The results were published in Nature Medicine on July 10, 2023.

“We are excited to share these new findings, which show promising results for pembrolizumab-based treatment regimens for patients with advanced NSCLC,” said senior and corresponding author Roy Herbst, MD, PhD, deputy director of Yale Cancer Center and assistant dean for translational research at Yale School of Medicine.

The study’s approach enables tailored treatment strategies and highlights the importance of personalized medicine for patients with NSCLC. The research was funded by Merck Sharp & Dohme, LLC, a subsidiary of Merck.