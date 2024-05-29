Newswise — LOS ANGELES (May 29, 2024) -- Endocrinologists from Cedars-Sinai will present research findings and discuss advances in clinical care throughout ENDO 2024, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting in Boston, June 1-4. Throughout the conference, the experts will be available for interviews about a variety of topics, including diabetes and glucose metabolism, neuroendocrinology and pituitary treatments, appetite and obesity, translational gerosciences, steroid hormones and receptors and tumor biology.

“Our experts value the longstanding involvement we’ve had with the Endocrine Society and its annual meeting, and are eager to share our research findings with this elite group of professionals,” said Shlomo Melmed, MB, ChB, executive vice president of Medicine and Health Sciences, dean of the Medical Faculty and the Helene A. and Philip E. Hixon Distinguished Chair in Investigative Medicine.

Melmed will chair a session on novel functions and findings in neuroendocrinology. He is also involved in an oral presentation with Vera Chesnokova, PhD, a research associate professor in the Department of Medicine: “Age-Associated Local GH Adversely Impacts the Microenvironmental Epithelial Landscape.”

Melmed will also present alongside Maria Fleseriu, MD, from Oregon Health and Science University, on “Biochemical Response, Symptom Control, and Safety of Oral Octreotide Capsules Treatment in Acromegaly: A Post Hoc Analysis of a Large Pooled Database From Three Phase III Clinical Trials.”

Several Cedars-Sinai posters will also be presented at ENDO 2024, including:

“Single-Cell Multiomics Suggests Tumor Cell Energy Metabolism Heterogeneity in Nonfunctioning Gonadotroph Pituitary Adenomas,” led by Frederique Ruf-Zamojski, PhD, a research scientist at Cedars-Sinai.



“Single Nuclei RNA-Seq to Map Adipose Cellular Populations and Senescent Cells in Response to a Lifestyle or Senolytic Intervention in Older Adults With Obesity: A Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Randomized Trial,” led by Arianne Aslamy, MD, PhD, a T32 fellow in the Cedars-Sinai Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism Fellowship Program.



“Adult-Onset Craniopharyngioma Patients Are at High Risk for Hepatic and Metabolic Dysfunction in the First Year After Surgery,” led by Odelia Cooper, MD, director of the Endocrine Fellowship Program in the Department of Medicine.



“The Gut Microbe Rothia Mucilaginosa Induces a Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome-Like Phenotype in a Rat Model,” led by Ruchi Mathur, MD, a professor of Medicine at Cedars-Sinai, director of the Diabetes Outpatient Teaching Education Center and director of Clinical Research and Operations in the Medically Associated Science and Technology (MAST) Program.



“Manipulation of the Gut Microbiome Using Antibiotics Is Associated With Sex-Specific Reductions in Systemic Testosterone Levels in Rats,” led by Gonzalo Parodi, a research scientist III in the MAST Program.

Mark Pimentel, MD, Nicolas Musi, MD, and Laurence Katznelson, MD, also will be on-site and available for interviews throughout the conference.

Pimentel directs Cedars-Sinai’s MAST Program, and Musi serves as director of the Division of Endocrinology—Diabetes and Metabolism, director of the Diabetes and Aging Center, and vice chair of Translational Research. Katznelson, a distinguished physician-scientist in endocrinology and metabolism, recently joined Cedars-Sinai as vice dean of Medical Education.

