Newswise — Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston, MA, USA) and Gustave Roussy (Villejuif, France) have announced the Second Transatlantic Exchanges program will focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and data science in oncology.

Global leaders from the organizations will present the latest findings and trends in AI and its impact on clinical oncology in Paris at on May 5, 2023, during a day-long session.

The meeting, supported by l’Institut Servier, to be held in-person at Boissière Conference Center, Paris 75116 and livestreamed virtually on Medscape’s platform, will be chaired by Prof. Toni K Choueiri, Medical Director, International Strategic Initiatives and director of the Lank Center for Genitourinary Oncology, Dana-Farber and Prof. Karim Fizazi, head of international academic network at Gustave Roussy and moderated by Prof. Fabrice André, Gustave Roussy’s director of research,. Other presenters include: Eliezer Van Allen, MD, Chief, Division of Population Sciences, and prof. Franziska Michor, PhD, professor of Computational Biology, Dana-Farber and Prof. Paul Henry Cournède, Director of Research at CentraleSupélec, Université Paris-Saclay.

“AI has great application and tremendous promise in oncology. Through this collaboration, I look forward to sharing our expertise and learning from colleagues as we explore this area further,” said Toni Choueiri.

“This second edition of the Transatlantic Exchanges around AI will be just as exciting; the level of speakers is impressive. Sharing knowledge and advances on this constantly evolving topic is essential to lead its development and its dissemination for the benefit of patients living with cancer,” said Prof. Fabrice André, director of research, Gustave Roussy.

“One year after a first successful session focused on immuno-oncology in Boston in May 2022, the Transatlantic Exchanges Conference is back, this year in Paris, dedicated to AI and Data Science in Oncology. No doubt that the panel of distinguished speakers from both sides of the Atlantic will deliver top notch lectures in this fast-moving field. From imaging to pathology and innovative therapeutic approaches, AI opens new avenues in the cancer field. We are looking forward to learning the latest news for the patients’ benefit”, said Prof. Gérard Friedlander, chairman of L’Institut Servier Scientific Committee.

This Transatlantic Exchanges Program is part of a two-year Collaboration agreement between Dana-Farber, Gustave Roussy with the support of L’Institut Servier that includes annual conferences, alternating between Boston and Paris, and a fellowship program for four young researchers, post-doctoral students from Gustave Roussy, who are hosted in research labs of Dana-Farber. The 2022 meeting held in Boston focused on Immuno-Oncology.

