Newswise — L’Institut Servier, Gustave Roussy (Villejuif, France), and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston, USA) have signed a cooperation agreement to foster exchange and develop bilateral collaboration among researchers from these two renowned oncology centers.



The two-year agreement includes the organization of annual conferences, alternating between Boston and Paris, and the establishment of a fellowship program for four young researchers, post-doctoral students from Gustave Roussy, who will be hosted in research labs of Dana-Farber.

The conferences, entitled “Dana-Farber/Gustave Roussy Days in Oncology”, will bring together clinical cancer researchers from the two institutes once a year. The conferences will be open to health professionals specializing in oncology (researchers, clinicians and students) and will be broadcast online on international Continuing Medical Education sites.

The first conference - Trans-Atlantic Exchanges in Immuno-Oncology - was held in Boston on May 13 and was dedicated to the latest advances in immuno-oncology, bringing together more than 1,700 oncology health professionals: https://www.transatlantic-i-o.com/. The second conference is planned for June 2023 in Paris.

“This is an exciting collaboration that brings together two of the world leaders in cancer research and the development of new therapies”, said Toni Choueiri, MD, Director, Lank Center for Genitourinary Oncology and Medical Director of International Strategic Initiatives at Dana-Farber and Jerome and Nancy Kohlberg Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. “As we saw during our first conference last month, we have a great deal to learn from each other and to share with our colleagues around the world as we find new ways to end cancer.”



Internationally renowned, Gustave Roussy is the leading cancer center in Europe. “The high level of exchanges during our first conference perfectly reflects the challenges of our collaboration. Brightest minds will work together to identify new leads against cancer and to share the latest advances in oncology” said Prof.Fabrice Barlesi, General Director of Gustave Roussy



L’Institut Servier conceived of this collaboration and through its Scientific Committee will provide both organizational and financial support for annual conferences and fellowship program.

“We believe that fostering meetings and exchanges between researchers and clinicians from these renowned centers of scientific excellence - Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Gustave Roussy - will create synergies and bilateral collaborations promoting therapeutic innovation for the benefit of patients. This conviction is at the heart of L’Institut Servier’s vocation, which is to support research, foster vocations and to promote medical knowledge in the field of Oncology in particular” said Christophe Charpentier, MD, Managing Director of L’Institut Servier.

