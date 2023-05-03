Newswise — LOS ANGELES (May 3, 2023) -- Digestive Disease Week (DDW) is the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers, and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy, and gastrointestinal surgery. DDW2023 will take place May 6-9 in Chicago and showcase 3,100 abstracts and hundreds of lectures on the latest advances in GI research, clinical practice and technology.

The studies below are a sample of more than 60 papers by Cedars-Sinai investigators covering irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), digestive system cancers, the role of sex differences in disease and the use of AI technology to improve diagnosis.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Biliary Tract Diseases

Wilms Tumor 1 Promotes the Bridging Fibrosis Formation Through the Invasive Hepatic Stellate Cell Induction in Liver Fibrosis

Oral−8:45-9 a.m.

Ekihiro Seki, MD, PhD

Clinical Practice

Translating Evidence Into Quality in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Clinical Symposium−10:45-11 a.m.

Gil Melmed, MD Follow on Twitter @MarkPimentelMD and @AliRezaieMD.

SUNDAY, MAY 7

Pancreatic Diseases

Immunotherapy Significantly Improves Survival in Patients With Stage IV Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC): Results From the National Cancer Database

Oral−8:45-9 a.m.

Yi Jiang, MD, Srinivas Gaddam, MD, MPH > Follow on Twitter @SriGaddamMD

Basic Science

Modeling the Role of the Intestinal Epithelium in Intestinal Fibrosis Using iPSC-Derived Human Intestinal Organoids Generated From Crohn’s Disease Patients

Oral−8:30-8:45 a.m.

Christian E. Wong Valencia, PhD, Robert Barrett, PhDIntestinal Epithelium in Intestinal Fibrosis

Obesity & Nutrition

Economics of Obesity Management

Lecture−4:56-5:14 p.m.

Brennan Spiegel, MD, MSHS > Follow on Twitter @BrennanSpiegel

MONDAY, MAY 8

Microbiome in Gastrointestinal & Liver Diseases | Irritable Bowel Syndrome

The First Luminal Shotgun Sequencing of the Small Intestine Identifies Specific Strains of Escherichia and Klebsiella in SIBO Which Are Linked to Gastrointestinal Symptom Severity

Oral−5:15-5:30 p.m.

Mark Pimentel, MD > Follow on Twitter @MarkPimentelMD and @MASTprogram

Microbiome in Gastrointestinal & Liver Diseases | Obesity & NutritionThe Consumption of Artificial Sweeteners Is Associated With Alterations in Microbial Communities and Their Metabolic Potential in the Small Bowel

Poster−12:30-1:30 p.m.

Ava Hosseini, MPH, Ruchi Mathur, MD > Follow on Twitter @MASTprogram and @RuchiMathurMD

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Sacroiliitis in IBD Patients: A Strong and Consistent Interaction Between HLA-B27, Gender and Crohn’s Disease/Ulcerative Colitis Status

Poster−12:30-1:30 p.m.

Dalin Li, PhD, Dermot McGovern, MD, PhD > Follow on Twitter @IBDCedarsSinai

Should We Be Doing Microbiome Testing?

Lecture−6:30-7:45 a.m.

Suzanne Devkota, PhD > Follow on Twitter @Suzanne_Devkota

TUESDAY, MAY 9

Clinical Practice | Disparities and Quality

Increasing Trend of Anal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Incidence Rates Among White Women 2001-2019: A Population-Based Time Trend Analysis

Poster−12:30-1:30 p.m.Yazan Abboud, MD, Srinivas Gaddam, MD > Follow on Twitter @SriGaddamMD