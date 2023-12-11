The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved two milestone treatments, Casgevy and Lyfgenia, making them the first cell-based gene therapies to treat sickle cell disease in patients 12 years and older. Sickle cell disease is a group of inherited blood disorders affecting approximately 100,000 people in the U.S. and is most common in African Americans. Virginia Tech epidemiologist Lisa Lee is an FDA advisory committee member and available to talk about the benefits of this treatment and what it means for the future.