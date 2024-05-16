Newswise — As families look for ways to enjoy their break, experts with UTHealth Houston warn of the dangers that may come their way. Would you be interested in speaking with our experts about any of the topics below? If so, let me know and I can get you set up!

Drowning on the rise – the CDC announced that drowning rates are on the rise in the U.S., with over 4,500 deaths due to drowning between 2020 and 2022.

Heat and overall health – this summer is already looking to be another hot one. Research shows extreme heat can impact our overall health. We have researchers who focus on the impact heat has on the most vulnerable population, including outdoor workers, and those with heart disease.

Medical travel – more and more people are traveling for medical procedures, but how safe are they? We have infectious diseases experts available to warn of the dangers of receiving medical care at these clinics.

– more and more people are traveling for medical procedures, but how safe are they? We have infectious diseases experts available to warn of the dangers of receiving medical care at these clinics. What’s on the beach? – the beach and lakes are a fun experience for all, but what’s the risk of contracting something like a flesh-eating bacteria? An infectious diseases physician can weigh in on the risks and share why it’s important to cover up wounds and wear water shoes.