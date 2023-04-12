Oladele “Dele” Ogunseitan, PhD serves as the University of California Presidential Chair and Professor of Population Health and Disease Prevention at the UC Irvine Program in Public Health. He is a renowned expert in the field of global health and one of the field’s preeminent researchers on antimicrobial resistance and stewardship.

Dele’s work was recognized with a Jefferson Science Fellowship by the U.S. National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine; and by the U.S. State Department’s Bureau on Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, where he received a meritorious honor award for exceptional teamwork and contributions to the successful achievement of U.S. goals at the third United Nations Environment Assembly. 

Dele is a fellow of the American Academy of Microbiology and serves the World Health Organization as an inaugural steering committee member of the public health and emergency response roadmap.

