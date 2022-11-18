Newswise — November 18, 2022, Nutley, NJ – Ihor Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, Hackensack Meridian Health’s president of Academics, Research and Innovation, has reached an impressive milestone: he is a 30-Year Fellow of the New York Academy of Medicine.

Sawczuk, also associate dean of Clinical Integration and professor and chair emeritus of Urology at the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, was honored by the NYAM at an event on November 16. Sawczuk was asked to join the NYAM Board Chair, Dr. Wayne Riley, on stage to provide his advice to the NYAM’s newest class of Fellows and Members. Sawczuk received congratulations from well-wishers at the event, and also from Hackensack Meridian Health.

“This is an incredible distinction for a one-of-a-kind leader,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, the chief executive officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. “Over his career Dr. Sawczuk has been an integral part of the growth of our health network - and the improvement of the lives of thousands of patients in New Jersey and New York. His newest role has only increased his positive impact at our health network.”

Dr. Sawczuk, who grew up in New York City, has lifelong ties to the Big Apple. He completed his urologic training at the Squier Urological Clinic of the New York-Presbyterian Hospital, and his urologic oncologic training as a fellow of the National Cancer Institute in the Departments of Urology and Human Genetics of Columbia University where he attained the level of Professor at the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. He attended the Medical College of Pennsylvania, and received his Bachelor of Arts degree from New York University.

He has been the recipient of numerous awards and grants from prestigious academic and medical associations. He was the recipient of the Russell W. Lavengood Distinguished Service Award from the New York Section of the American Urological Association, was named a Ferdinand C. Valentine Fellow of the New York Academy of Medicine, a Burroughs Wellcome Scholar of the American Urological Association and an E.R. Squibb and Sons National Kidney Foundation Young Investigator. Besides the New York Academy of Medicine, the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Heart Association, Society of Basic Urologic Research, National Kidney Foundation, and the Kidney Cancer Association have also recognized his academic achievements. He was presented the prestigious Russell and Mary Hugh Scott Education Award by the American Foundation of Urologic Disease, and in 1996, the office of the First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton recognized him for his humanitarian efforts in regards to his Chernobyl relief work. He was honored by the National Ethics Collection of Organizations as a recipient of the 2017 Ellis Island Medal of Honor. He has authored/co-authored more than 350 abstracts, articles, book chapters and was the recipient of an NIH First Award.

In 2001 Dr. Sawczuk became Chair of Urology at Hackensack University Medical Center. He has held various leadership positions including Chief Academic Officer and Chief Medical Officer and in 2016, Dr. Sawczuk became the first physician president of Hackensack University Medical Center. Currently, he serves as the President of Academics, Research & Innovation at Hackensack Meridian Health and Associate Dean of Clinical Integration at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The network has 17 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center. With more than 35,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy and committed to the health and well-being of communities throughout New Jersey.

The network’s notable distinctions include having more U.S. News-ranked hospitals than any other health system in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 2022-23. Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally-ranked by U.S. News & World Report in four specialties, more than any other hospital in New Jersey. Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center, and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, are ranked #1 in the state and top 20 in the Mid-Atlantic Region by U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospital Report. Additionally, their combined nephrology program ranks in the top 50 in the United States. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.