The January 2022 issue of Disease of the Colon and Rectum features a study on an HIV screening program as well as good news for people living with HIV. Read both the published study and associated editorial to learn more.

PUBLISHED RESEARCH-- Anal squamous cell carcinoma and HIV and implementation of a screening program. Milanés Guisado, Yusnelkis Ph.D.1; Sotomayor, César M.D.1; Fontillón, María Ph.D.2; Domínguez Castaño, Ana Ph.D.3; Espinosa, Nuria M.D., Ph.D.1; Roca, Cristina M.D.1; López-Cortés, Luis F. M.D., Ph.D.1,4; Viciana, Pompeyo M.D., Ph.D.1; Neukam, Karin Pharm.D., Ph.D.1,4 Incidence Rate and Risk Factors for Anal Squamous Cell Carcinoma in a Cohort of People Living With HIV from 2004 to 2017: Implementation of a Screening Program, Diseases of the Colon & Rectum: January 2022 - Volume 65 - Issue 1 - p 28-39 doi: 10.1097/DCR.000000000000221. Study includes 2 translations:

Spanish abstract translation: TASA DE INCIDENCIA Y FACTORES DE RIESGO DEL CARCINOMA ANAL A CÉLULAS ESCAMOSAS EN UNA COHORTE DE PERSONAS QUE VIVEN CON EL VIH DE 2004 A 2017: IMPLEMENTACIÓN DE UN PROGRAMA DE DETECCIÓN ANTECEDENTES

Chinese abstract traslation: 2004年至2017年肛门鳞状细胞癌在一组HIV感染者中的发病率和危险因素：筛查计划的实施

ASSOCIATED EDITORIAL-- Very exciting news: ANCHOR trial showed treatment of high-grade anal dysplasia can prevent cancer. Time for at-risk people to get screened! Goldstone, Stephen E. M.D. ANCHOR Trial Results Are In: So Where Do We Go From Here?, Diseases of the Colon & Rectum: January 2022 - Volume 65 - Issue 1 - p 1-3 doi: 10.1097/DCR.0000000000002326