Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—July 13, 2021—New data released by Clarivate’s Journal Citation Reports fortifies ISPOR’s premier journal, Value in Health, position as one the top journals in the fields of Health Policy & Services, Health Care Sciences & Services, and Economics. The 2021 release of the Journal Citations Report includes key citation data and trends for 20,942 journals from 113 countries. This year's data show that Value in Health's impact factor score is 5.725, which represents a 20.6% increase over the previous year, and the journal’s 5-year impact factor score is now 6.932. Value in Health ranks 4th of 88 journals in the health policy and services category, 9th of 108 journals in the healthcare sciences and services category, and 24th of 376 journals in the economics category.

Considered by many as the measure of a journal's overall reputation and credibility, impact factor data track how frequently a particular journal's articles are cited by other researchers in the field. Because citation patterns require time to develop and analyze, the 2020 impact factor scores are typically released in June of the following year. The calculation is derived by dividing the number of articles a journal has published in the previous 2 years by the number of citations those articles receive in the study year. The resultant score—aptly referred to as an "impact factor"—reflects the scientific impact those articles (and by extension, the journal) has in its field.

Value in Health, the official journal of the ISPOR, publishes original research and health policy articles that that advance the field of health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) to help healthcare leaders make evidence-based decisions. The journal publishes ISPOR’s highly cited Good Practices Reports and themed sections that focus on key topics in HEOR, including COVID-19, Vaccines, Curative Therapies, and Value Assessment Frameworks. The journal is led by Editors-in-Chief Michael F. Drummond, MCom, DPhil (University of York, United Kingdom) and C. Daniel Mullins, PhD (University of Maryland Baltimore, United States). Under their direction and leadership, the journal has consistently improved its overall impact and ranking in the field.

ISPOR CEO and Executive Director Nancy S. Berg said, “ISPOR is proud that its flagship journal continues to advance its leadership position in the scientific community. This progress is a tribute to the journal Editors-in-Chief, Professors Drummond and Mullins, and the entire team of editors and editorial board members. ISPOR’s commitment to scientific excellence in its publications, conferences, and other initiatives is foundational to the Society’s long-term strategic plan and mission objectives.”

ABOUT ISPOR

ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), is an international, multistakeholder, nonprofit dedicated to advancing HEOR excellence to improve decision making for health globally. The Society is the leading source for scientific conferences, peer-reviewed and MEDLINE®-indexed publications, good practices guidance, education, collaboration, and tools/resources in the field.

ABOUT VALUE IN HEALTH

Value in Health (ISSN 1098-3015) is an international, indexed journal that publishes original research and health policy articles that advance the field of health economics and outcomes research to help healthcare leaders make evidence-based decisions. The journal’s 2020 impact factor score is 5.725 and its 5-year impact factor score is 6.932. Value in Health is ranked 4th of 98 journals in health policy and services, 9th of 108 journals in healthcare sciences and services, and 24th of 376 journals in economics. Value in Health is a monthly publication that circulates to more than 10,000 readers around the world.

