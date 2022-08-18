Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center recently welcomed Gregory J. Tiesi, M.D., FACS, FSSO, as medical director of Hepatobiliary Surgery. Dr. Tiesi is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery and has specialized in surgical oncology for nearly a decade. He focuses on treating pancreas, liver, upper gastrointestinal, thyroid and other related cancers.

“Dr. Tiesi comes to Jersey Shore with a diverse surgical oncology practice and research that also includes treatment of melanoma, sarcoma, peritoneal and neuroendocrine tumors,” said Thoracic Surgeon Thomas L. Bauer II, M.D., chair of Surgery and chief of Thoracic Surgery at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Hepatobiliary refers to the liver, gallbladder, pancreas and bile ducts. Dr. Tiesi also maintains a very active high volume practice in endocrine and head and neck diseases such as thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal diseases/cancers. Prior to joining Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s oncology team, Dr. Tiesi practiced at the Christiana Care Health System/Helen F. Graham Cancer Center in Newark, Delaware, a tertiary referral center for the entire state.

“The communities we serve will certainly benefit from having a highly specialized, surgical oncologist such as Dr. Tiesi available to them, close to home,” said Vito Buccellato, MPA, LNHA, president and chief hospital executive, Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Dr. Tiesi completed a General Surgery residency at Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School and a research fellowship focused on Peritoneal Malignancies/Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC). He received his fellowship training in Complex General Surgical Oncology at the University of Miami. He also holds a fellowship from the American College of Surgeons in addition to the Society of Surgical Oncology. Dr. Tiesi was a Clinical Instructor at the Sidney Kimmel Medical College, part of the Thomas Jefferson University, and Clinical Assistant Professor at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

In addition to providing expert cancer care for patients, Dr. Tiesi led the Surgical Oncology Research Fellowship at the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center, authored several research publications, two book chapters and has had multiple presentations at national and regional medical conferences. He serves on the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology, Pancreatic Cancer working group and sits on the Scientific Advisory Committee of a biotech company that specializes in treating cancer via gene editing.

“Our academic medical center’s hepatobiliary surgery program could not have a better leader than Dr. Tiesi ,” said Kenneth N. Sable, M.D., MBA, FACEP, regional president, Southern Market, Hackensack Meridian Health. “His dedication to his patients and expertise led his peers to select him for Top Doctor in Surgical Oncology honors in Delaware Today magazine the past three years.” Dr. Tiesi has earned many accolades throughout his career, such as the Arnold P. Gold Foundation Award for Humanism (twice), the Alfred S. Ketchum, M.D., Award and he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society, Beta Chapter.

To make an appointment with Dr. Tiesi at his office in HOPE Tower on the Jersey Shore University Medical Center campus, 19 Davis Ave., Neptune City, NJ, call 732-776-4470. For more information about the academic medical center’s cancer care services, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/en/Locations/jersey-shore-university-medical-center.