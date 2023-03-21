Newswise — Brian and Lori Rennie have pledged a planned gift to Cal State Fullerton valued at $4 million to support desert science studies, conservation and climate change research. The couple's gift to the university includes their Joshua Tree property and 2,500-square-foot Santa Fe pueblo-style home.

Alumnus Brian Rennie ’70 (B.S. biological science) said the property can be used for events and research.

“We were seeking the right organization to respect the land and the desert as much as we do, and to continue to utilize it in a way that supports our intentions,” Rennie said. “We feel confident that this will happen through our gift to the university.”

Marie Johnson, dean of CSUF’s College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, said this gift will allow faculty to expand their research efforts in desert environments, which will create impactful learning experiences for CSUF students.

“We often say our university aspires to be a steward of place,” Johnson said. “Brian and Lori’s gift will allow us to fulfill that aspiration by creating the conditions for deep, meaningful engagement with desert ecosystems and our arid Southern California environment.”

Read more about Brian and Lori Rennie’s donation at CSUF News.

About Cal State Fullerton: The largest university in the CSU and the only campus in Orange County, Cal State Fullerton offers 110 degree programs and Division 1 athletics. Recognized as a national model for supporting student success, CSUF excels with innovative, high-impact educational practices, including faculty-student collaborative research, study abroad and competitive internships. Our vibrant and diverse campus is a primary driver of workforce and economic development in the region. CSUF is a top public university known for its success in supporting first-generation and underrepresented students, and preparing all students to become leaders in the global marketplace. Our It Takes a Titan campaign, a five-year $250 million comprehensive fundraising initiative, prioritizes investments in academic innovation, student empowerment, campus transformation and community enrichment. Visit fullerton.edu.

# # #