Newswise — New York, NY (December 20, 2021) – Mount Sinai Health System is proud to announce that Kenneth L. Davis, MD, its Chief Executive Officer, was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the “100 Most Influential People in Healthcare” for 2021. The complete ranking can be found in this week’s issue of Modern Healthcare magazine, and a feature article and profiles of the winners are available at www.ModernHealthcare.com/100MostInfluential.

This prestigious recognition program acknowledges and honors individuals who are deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be the most influential individuals in the industry in terms of leadership and impact.

"Last year's complexity is reflected in our 2021 Most Influential People in Healthcare honorees. The year was dominated by vaccines that promised a return to normal. But that treatment faced ire and rejection from some, creating divisions in communities and even the health care workforce,” said Modern Healthcare editor Aurora Aguilar. “Meanwhile, the financial sector threw around its weight in health care, causing some pushback from the industry and regulators who say private equity and venture capital's goals conflict with health care's mission. Still, there's no denying that new players affected the business of health care in 2021."

The magazine said that under Dr. Davis’s leadership during COVID-19, “Mount Sinai became the U.S. epicenter for COVID-19 and emerged as a response model.” Modern Healthcare also cited Dr. Davis’s financial leadership and his work to place Mount Sinai at the forefront of building a population-health and value-based model of care, focused on wellness, health equity, and preventive care.

Prior to becoming CEO, Dr. Davis conducted groundbreaking work in Alzheimer’s research that opened new avenues in the relief of symptoms from this devastating disease. His research led to the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of three of the first four drugs approved for Alzheimer’s disease. In addition to his role as CEO, Dr. Davis served as Dean of the Mount Sinai School of Medicine from 2003 to 2007. He served as President of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology in 2006 and has received its Joel Elkes Research Award, Daniel H. Efron Research Award, and Paul Hoch Distinguished Service Award. The American Psychiatric Association has honored Dr. Davis’s work, and in 2002 he was elected to the Institute of Medicine of the National Academy of Science.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai advances medicine and health through unrivaled education and translational research and discovery to deliver care that is the safest, highest-quality, most accessible and equitable, and the best value of any health system in the nation. The Health System includes approximately 7,300 primary and specialty care physicians; 13 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 415 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and more than 30 affiliated community health centers. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked on U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" of the top 20 U.S. hospitals and is top in the nation by specialty: No. 1 in Geriatrics and top 20 in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Neurology/Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology/Lung Surgery, Rehabilitation, and Urology. New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked No. 12 in Ophthalmology. Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital is ranked in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” among the country’s best in four out of 10 pediatric specialties. The Icahn School of Medicine is one of three medical schools that have earned distinction by multiple indicators: ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report's "Best Medical Schools," aligned with a U.S. News & World Report "Honor Roll" Hospital, and No. 14 in the nation for National Institutes of Health funding. Newsweek’s “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals” ranks The Mount Sinai Hospital as No. 1 in New York and in the top five globally, and Mount Sinai Morningside in the top 20 globally.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.