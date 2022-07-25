Newswise — KSL Biomedical, Inc. (KSL), developers of novel diagnostic and therapeutic applications for immunology, oncology virology, and genomics, will feature an exhibit at the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, July 24-28, 2022. KSL will exhibit at Booth #1574.

The annual event is organized by AACC, The American Association for Clinical Chemistry , a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to clinical laboratory science and its application to healthcare. As leaders in education, advocacy and collaboration the AACC helps lab professionals adapt to change and provide vital insight and guidance so patients get the care they need.

The 2022 AACC Clinical Lab Expo is the premier global laboratory medicine exposition. With more than 750 companies exhibiting, the expo showcases cutting-edge science and technology along with breakthrough innovations that are shaping the future of clinical testing and patient care.

At the booth, KSL will highlight the many aspects of its operations in the United States, Canada, China and throughout the world. These include:

KSL Biomedical – Research and development, manufacturing and distribution unit based in Buffalo, NY. Featuring KSL CRO – Contract Research Organization offering Regulatory and Quality Management System consulting services for management of United States and international regulatory approvals, establishment and maintenance of compliant QMS for companies in the medical device, IVD, clinical laboratory and pharma space with KSL Diagnostics clinical laboratories and affiliates capable of executing a broad range of clinical studies. https://www.kslbiomedical.com/

KSL Diagnostics – CLIA licensed, ISO 15189 certified clinical laboratories with locations in Upstate New York licensed to provide diagnostic testing throughout the United States. https://www.ksldx.com/

KSL Yangzhou – Regulatory, quality and manufacturing support unit providing channels for international companies into the Chinese market, and regulatory/quality support for China-based companies seeking regulatory clearance and commercialization services in international markets, including US-based clinical studies. https://www.kslbiomedical.com.cn/

BYL Laboratories – Private clinical laboratory with immunology, pathology and molecular testing certifications based in Jiangsu province, affiliated with clinical research institutions across China. https://www.byldx.com.cn

Visitors to the booth can learn more about the COVID-19 Immune Index™, the first-of-its-kind antibody test developed in collaboration with the University at Buffalo Center for Advanced Technology in Big Data and Health Sciences. The COVID-19 Immune Index™ detects an individual’s immune response to COVID-19 and assesses the risk of infection if subsequently exposed through a simple blood test.

About KSL Biomedical

KSL Biomedical Inc. is a translational medicine technology company that develops innovative diagnostic and therapeutic IP impacting immunology, oncology, virology, and genomics. Investing in basic research and licensing for novel technologies to improve patient outcomes, KSL specializes in early diagnosis and companion diagnostics to facilitate effective therapy.

KSL offers proprietary diagnostic services through partnerships with leading investigators and institutions, and operates several national reference laboratories in North America — including KSL Diagnostics, which is both CAP and CLIA certified and the only laboratory in New York state to achieve ISO 15189 standards of excellence, Beutner Laboratories and Robert Guthrie Laboratory.

The KSL team, comprised of regulatory veterans each with decades of experience, offers technology and regulatory consulting services to establish and protect bioscience IP through international regulatory clearance and licensing, while supporting numerous concurrent clinical studies. For more information, visit www.kslbiomedical.com.