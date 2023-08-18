Newswise — Oak Brook, IL – The August 2023 issue of SLAS Technology, the open access journal emphasizing scientific and technical advances across the life sciences, is now available. Volume 28, Issue 4, contains a review from the literature and eight full-length articles covering nanodiamonds, automated buffer exchange, epidermal growth factor (EGF) and other laboratory automation-related research.

From the Literature

Life sciences discovery and technology highlights The authors examine several areas of research within the literature to highlight significant developments in microfluidics, advances in gene editing and high-throughput mass spectrometry in drug discovery.

Full-length articles

The authors propose a solution for improving the scheduling for laboratory automation in biology problems: SAGAS (Simulated Annealing and Greedy Algorithm Scheduler), a fast and effective scheduling method combining simulated annealing and the greedy algorithm, to optimize the scheduling of life science experiments in laboratory automation.

Plant molecular farming-derived epidermal growth factor revolutionizes hydrogels for improving glandular epithelial organoid biofabrication This study used Nicotiana benthamiana to produce a plant based epidermal growth factor (P-EGF) as a signaling cue to increase organoid formation efficiency. By encapsulating the P-EGF in a hyaluronic acid and alginate hydrogel as a delivery system, researchers significantly improved proliferation of glandular epithelial cells and the cellular viability and growth of the organoids when compared to P-EGF alone.

Access to the August issue of SLAS Technology is available at https://slas-technology.org/issue/S2472-6303(23)X0005-3

