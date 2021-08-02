Newswise — On Saturday, August 14, 2021, qualified women who make an appointment can receive free cervical and breast cancer screenings as part of Loyola Medicine's 6th annual See, Test and Treat® event.

See, Test and Treat® will be held at the Loyola Outpatient Center, 2160 S. First Ave., Maywood, Illinois. Interested women are invited to call 708-216-7284 to verify eligibility and make an appointment. Advance registration is required and the number of appointments is limited.

Uninsured women between the ages of 30 and 64 may qualify to receive free pelvic and breast exams, Pap tests and mammograms. The event offers same-day test results and access to health education resources. Participants will be able to speak one-on-one with Loyola physicians and other healthcare experts.

"With people focused on their health now more than ever, we're excited to be able to offer this event to women who are not able to regularly see a physician and ensure they receive important screenings," said Eva M. Wojcik, MD, chair of Loyola's pathology department. "See, Test and Treat® has the potential to save lives and prevent future health problems for the women who participate." Dr. Wojcik has led the event for several years with the help of a team of more than 100 Loyola healthcare professionals.

Last year, 52 women received free breast and cervical screenings as part of the event. Over the past five years, the event has provided 284 women with screenings.

See, Test and Treat® is funded in part by a grant from the College of American Pathologists Foundation.

About Loyola Medicine and Trinity Health

Loyola Medicine, a member of Trinity Health, is a quaternary care system based in the western suburbs of Chicago that includes Loyola University Medical Center (LUMC), Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, MacNeal Hospital and convenient locations offering primary and specialty care services from 1,877 physicians throughout Cook, Will and DuPage counties. LUMC is a 547-licensed-bed hospital in Maywood that includes the William G. and Mary A. Ryan Center for Heart & Vascular Medicine, the Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center, a Level 1 trauma center, Illinois's largest burn center, a certified comprehensive stroke center and a children’s hospital. Having delivered compassionate care for over 50 years, Loyola also trains the next generation of caregivers through its teaching affiliation with Loyola University Chicago’s Stritch School of Medicine and Marcella Niehoff School of Nursing. Gottlieb is a 247-licensed-bed community hospital in Melrose Park with 150 physician offices, an adult day care program, the Gottlieb Center for Fitness, the Loyola Center for Metabolic Surgery and Bariatric Care and the Loyola Cancer Care & Research at the Marjorie G. Weinberg Cancer Center at Melrose Park. MacNeal Hospital is a 374-bed teaching hospital in Berwyn with advanced inpatient and outpatient medical, surgical and psychiatric services, advanced diagnostics and treatments. MacNeal has a 12-bed acute rehabilitation unit, a 25-bed inpatient skilled nursing facility, and a 68-bed behavioral health program and community clinics. MacNeal has provided quality, patient-centered care to the near west suburbs since 1919.

Trinity Health is one of the largest multi-institutional Catholic healthcare systems in the nation, serving diverse communities that include more than 30 million people across 22 states. Trinity Health includes 94 hospitals, as well as 109 continuing care locations that include PACE programs, senior living facilities and home care and hospice services. Its continuing care programs provide nearly 2.5 million visits annually. Based in Livonia, Mich., and with annual operating revenues of $18.3 billion and assets of $26.2 billion, the organization returns $1.1 billion to its communities annually in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs. Trinity employs about 133,000 colleagues, including 7,800 employed physicians and clinicians. Committed to those who are poor and underserved in its communities, Trinity is known for its focus on the country's aging population. As a single, unified ministry, the organization is the innovator of Senior Emergency Departments, the largest not-for-profit provider of home health care services—ranked by number of visits—in the nation, as well as the nation’s leading provider of PACE (Program of All Inclusive Care for the Elderly) based on the number of available programs.