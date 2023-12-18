Tis the season for family, festivities, and — lots of food.
Our diabetes experts with Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso can speak on: How to stick to your diabetes meal plan when everyone around you seems to be splurging.
- Holiday proof your eating plan
- Use a smaller plate: smaller means less, but savor every bite.
- Eat plenty of veggies and eat slowly – remember chew, chew, chew!
- Avoid alcohol and opt for a cold glass of water.
- Keep moving – go for a walk with family, friends and definitely pets.
- Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep