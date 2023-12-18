Tis the season for family, festivities, and — lots of food.

Our diabetes experts with Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso can speak on: How to stick to your diabetes meal plan when everyone around you seems to be splurging.

  • Holiday proof your eating plan
  • Use a smaller plate: smaller means less, but savor every bite.
  • Eat plenty of veggies and eat slowly – remember chew, chew, chew!
  • Avoid alcohol and opt for a cold glass of water.
  • Keep moving – go for a walk with family, friends and definitely pets.
  • Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Blood Diabetes Exercise and Fitness Food Science Health Food Nutrition Obesity Sleep Weight Loss
KEYWORDS
Diabetes Blood Holidays
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You