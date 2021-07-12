Newswise — LONDON — Mayo Clinic Healthcare, an outpatient clinic that provides personalized health care ranging from preventive screenings and tailored wellness plans to second opinions for complex diagnoses, is adding several medical specialties including cardiology, gastroenterology and pulmonary medicine.

The clinic, located at 15 Portland Place in the Harley Street Medical Area in London, also serves as a gateway to Mayo Clinic’s roughly 4,000 physicians in the United States and a hub for virtual visits for patients who otherwise might need to travel to Mayo in the U.S. for care. Mayo Clinic Healthcare’s wellness plans include genetic testing and programs tailored to corporations and executives.

“Mayo is the place to go for definitive answers. We excel at helping people live their healthiest lives and in caring for patients with serious, complex or unsolved medical needs,” says G. Anton Decker, MBBCh, president of Mayo Clinic International. “Anyone who goes to Mayo Clinic Healthcare has access to all of Mayo and its deep expertise. We aim to serve as a trusted resource and partner to patients and health care organizations across the U.K. and world.”

The cardiology team at Mayo Clinic Healthcare includes:

Gastroenterologists include:

In pulmonology, the areas of focus of John Costello, M.D., include asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, COVID-19-related lung issues, shortness of breath, and early detection of lung cancer.

Mirroring the patient experience at Mayo Clinic’s sites in Minnesota, Arizona and Florida, first-time patients to Mayo Clinic Healthcare can expect a pre-planned itinerary, with most of the needed tests performed and analyzed before they see their specialist.

The clinic offers a range of diagnostics including colonoscopies and other cancer screenings, ultrasounds, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), X-rays and echocardiograms.

