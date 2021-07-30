Newswise — HOUSTON ― The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has named 10 early career faculty members to the 2021 class of Andrew Sabin Family Fellows. Established by philanthropist Andrew Sabin through a generous $30 million endowment in 2015, the Sabin Family Fellowship program encourages creativity, innovation and impactful cancer research at MD Anderson in the areas of basic science, clinical, physician-scientist and population and quantitative science.

“Researchers at MD Anderson are unmatched in their ability to develop bold tactics aimed at tackling cancer,” said Sabin, who has served as a member of the MD Anderson Cancer Center Board of Visitors since 2005. “My hope is that through our support, we can inspire and assist these brilliant minds in their dedicated work to end cancer.”

Each Sabin Family Fellow will receive $100,000 over two years. Selections were based on a competitive external review process. The 2021 class of Sabin Family Fellows includes:

Basic/Translational Scientists

Clinical Researchers

Physician-Scientists

Population/Quantitative Scientists

Since the inaugural Sabin Family Fellowship class was announced in 2016, there have been 52 fellows who have distinguished themselves among the top oncologists in their respective fields. The work of the Sabin Family Fellows spans the cancer care continuum, from basic science to translational research to survivorship, and they already are impacting the lives of patients who seek care at MD Anderson.

“Our early career researchers are a pivotal part of the innovative discoveries that fuel our mission to end cancer,” said President Peter WT Pisters, M.D. “We are extremely grateful for the generosity of the Andrew Sabin Family Foundation in allowing our institution to recruit and retain the highest caliber of young researchers through this fellowship program. Together, we will continue Making Cancer History®.”

