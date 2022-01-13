Newswise — January 13, 2022, NEW YORK – Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) today announced that Rémy Evard has joined as its new Chief Digital Officer and Head of Technology. In this role, Evard will be responsible for the overall design and execution of the organization’s digital strategy.

Evard joins MSK from Flagship Pioneering, a venture capital firm that builds first-in-category life sciences companies, where he served as Chief Information and Digital Officer since 2018. Prior to that, Evard was Global Chief Information Officer at the Novartis Institutes of BioMedical Research from 2006 to 2018 and held various technical leadership roles at Argonne National Laboratory from 1996 to 2006, including Chief Information Officer. Evard earned a master’s degree in computer science from the University of Oregon, as well as bachelor’s degrees in computer science and mathematics from Andrews University in Michigan.

“Rémy brings 30 years of technology leadership experience to MSK, and we are thrilled to have him on board,” said Kathryn Martin, Chief Operating Officer at MSK. “He joins MSK at a critical moment in our history as several developments have set the stage for dramatic and far-reaching change in the understanding and treatment of cancer.”

Building on recent investments in digital solutions and technology optimization, Evard will lead the design and execution of the next phase of MSK’s digital strategy, leveraging the power of data, digital innovation, and technology to support scientific excellence and innovative research, exceptional patient care, and education. He will also direct the operations of Digital Informatics & Technology Solutions (DigITs), which includes more than 1,000 employees. He succeeds Claus Jensen, who left MSK in May 2021.

Evard added, “I’m excited to join an institution with such a storied history and be a part of the tremendous impact MSK has on cancer treatment, research, and care. For a technologist, this is an opportunity to help improve the lives of cancer patients and to contribute to humanity’s ongoing quest to conquer cancer at a time when data, analytics, and technology are transforming healthcare, accelerating science, and empowering patients. I look forward to building on the work to accelerate MSK’s digital transformation and help drive continued innovation.”

