Newswise — Oak Brook, IL – The July 2023 issue of SLAS Discovery, the open access journal focused on research progressing drug discovery, is now available. Volume 28, Issue 5, contains one short communication and four full-length articles covering assay quality metrics, fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET) and small molecule glycomimetics and other high-throughput screening-related research.

Full-length articles

Short Communications

Label-free high-throughput screening via acoustic ejection mass spectrometry put into practice The results of this study confirm that acoustic droplet ejection-open port interface-mass spectrometry (ADE-OPI-MS) is a suitable and effective method for identifying chemical starting points in high-throughput screening (HTS) lead generation projects.

