Newswise — Oak Brook, IL – The July 2023 issue of SLAS Discovery, the open access journal focused on research progressing drug discovery, is now available. Volume 28, Issue 5, contains one short communication and four full-length articles covering assay quality metrics, fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET) and small molecule glycomimetics and other high-throughput screening-related research.

Full-length articles

Short Communications

Access to the July issue of SLAS Discovery is available at https://www.slas-discovery.org/issue/S2472-5552(23)X0006-9

*****

SLAS Discovery reports how scientists develop and use novel technologies and/or approaches to provide and characterize chemical and biological tools to understand and treat human disease. The journal focuses on drug discovery sciences with a strong record of scientific rigor and impact, reporting on research that:

  • Enables and improves target validation
  • Evaluates current drug discovery technologies
  • Provides novel research tools
  • Incorporates research approaches that enhance depth of knowledge and drug discovery success

SLAS (Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening) is an international professional society of academic, industry and government life sciences researchers and the developers and providers of laboratory automation technology. The SLAS mission is to bring together researchers in academia, industry and government to advance life sciences discovery and technology via education, knowledge exchange and global community building.

SLAS Discovery: Advancing the Science of Drug Discovery, 2021 Impact Factor 3.341. Editor-in-Chief Robert M. Campbell, Ph.D., Redona Therapeutics, Watertown, MA (USA)

 

###

Journal Link: SLAS Discovery, Volume 28, Issue 5, July 2023

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

CITATIONS

SLAS Discovery, Volume 28, Issue 5, July 2023

Download PDF
168986104687713_July 2023 DISC Press Release.pdf
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Tip Sheet
SECTION
   
CHANNELS
All Journal News Energy Infectious Diseases Pharmaceuticals Physics Public Health
KEYWORDS
Drug Discovery laboratory automation assay development whitmore's disease High Throughput Screening
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You