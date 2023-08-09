What: Mount Sinai Hosting the Medical Team for the U.S. Tennis Open

When: August 24, 2023, 11 AM to 12 PM EST (tentative)

Who: Panelists include:

Alexis Colvin, MD, Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Chief Medical Officer of the U.S. Open

Melissa Leber, MD, Associate Professor of Orthopedics and Emergency Medicine at Icahn Mount Sinai, Director of Player Medical Services of the U.S. Open

Where: Newswise Live Events Zoom Room (link will be given once you register)

Details:

Doctors from Mount Sinai Hospital will discuss gender disparities and sports medicine ahead of The US Open Tennis Championships.

Media register here to attend and/or receive transcript