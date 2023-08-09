What: Mount Sinai Hosting the Medical Team for the U.S. Tennis Open

When: August 24, 2023, 11 AM to 12 PM EST (tentative)

Who: Panelists include:

  • Alexis Colvin, MD, Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Chief Medical Officer of the U.S. Open

  • Melissa Leber, MD, Associate Professor of Orthopedics and Emergency Medicine at Icahn Mount Sinai, Director of Player Medical Services of the U.S. Open

Where: Newswise Live Events Zoom Room (link will be given once you register)

Details:

Doctors from Mount Sinai Hospital will discuss gender disparities and sports medicine ahead of The US Open Tennis Championships.

 

