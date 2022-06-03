Research Alert

 

 

METHOD OF RESEARCH

Experimental study

SUBJECT OF RESEARCH

Animals

ARTICLE TITLE

CD4+ T helper 2 cells suppress breast cancer by inducing terminal differentiation

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

3-Jun-2022

COI STATEMENT

Disclosures: M. Boieri is an employee of Zelluna Immunotherapy. S. Iyer is an employee of and has equity in Verve Therapeutics. M.N. Rivera reported grants from Advanced Cell Diagnostics and non-financial support from Merck/Serono outside the submitted work. No other disclosures were reported.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of Experimental Medicine

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Journal of Experimental Medicine All Journal News
KEYWORDS
Breast Cancer Cells
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY