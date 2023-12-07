BYLINE: Understanding Seasonal Affective Disorder

Kenleigh McMinn, PhD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, explains seasonal affective disorder, or SAD.

What your viewers will learn:

  • Seasonal affective disorder typically occurs during certain seasons, including the winter holidays.
  • Changes in light might impact a person’s mood.
  • Vitamin D can be helpful.
  • It is normal to notice changes in mood during winter and the holiday season.
  • People who live farther from the equator may be more likely to experience seasonal affective disorder.

