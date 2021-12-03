Article title: Alterations in skeletal muscle repair in young adults with type 1 diabetes mellitus

Authors: Athan G. Dial, Grace K. Grafham, Cynthia M. F. Monaco, Jennifer Voth, Linda Brandt, Mark A. Tarnopolsky, Thomas J. Hawke

From the authors: “Our findings indicate that skeletal muscle in young adults with moderately controlled [type 1 diabetes] is altered after damaging exercise, suggesting that longer recovery times following intense exercise may be necessary.”

This study is highlighted as one of December’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.