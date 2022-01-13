Newswise — Reston, Va.; January 13, 2022—The Society is pleased to announce and recognize distinguished researchers, educators, mentors, postdoctoral toxicologists, and students for their contributions to science that advances public, animal, and environmental health. The 2022 SOT Award recipients represent outstanding individuals in academia, industry, and government across the globe and career stages. Their work in areas such as chemical exposures and genetic risk factors associated with pediatric diseases; chemical effects on pregnant women and infants; potential connections between radiation, dermal pesticide exposure, and melanoma; and multi-organ effects from air pollution exposure have led and are leading to greater understanding of health risks and to rules and regulations to protect health.

“Despite the myriad challenges that recent years have presented both professionally and personally, the toxicology community has continued to make outstanding contributions that propel the field forward and deserve recognition,” says Myrtle Davis, DVM, PhD, ATS, 2021–2022 SOT President. “This year’s awardees operate at the leading edge of toxicology, and their research has contributed to academia, government, and industry in areas such as new approach methodologies, cannabinoids, and the microbiome.”

SOT also is proud to welcome a new Honorary member in 2022:

Lynn R. Goldman, MD, George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, Washington, DC

The 2022 SOT Award recipients and new Honorary member will be honored during the Society’s 61st Annual Meeting and ToxExpo in San Diego, California, March 27–31, 2022.

SOT AWARDS*

*conferred by the SOT Awards Committee

SOT Achievement Award

Julia Yue Cui, PhD, DABT, University of Washington, Seattle, WA

SOT Arnold J. Lehman Award

Jeffrey W. Fisher, PhD, ScitoVation, Durham, NC

SOT Distinguished Toxicology Scholar Award

Prakash Nagarkatti, PhD, University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC

Distinguished Toxicology Scholar Award Lecture:

Tuesday, March 29, 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

SOT Education Award

Silvia Berlanga de Moraes Barros, PharmD, PhD, University of São Paulo School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, São Paulo, Brazil

SOT Enhancement of Animal Welfare Award

Amy J. Clippinger, PhD, PETA Science Consortium International e.V., Norfolk, VA

SOT Founders Award (for Outstanding Leadership in Toxicology)

Leigh Ann Burns Naas, PhD, DABT, ATS, ERT, Magnolia Toxicology Consulting LLC, Traverse City, MI

SOT Leading Edge in Basic Science Award

Urmila Kodavanti, PhD, DABT, US EPA/CPHEA, Research Triangle Park, NC

Leading Edge in Basic Science Award Lecture:

Tuesday, March 29, 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM

SOT Merit Award

Linda S. Birnbaum, PhD, DABT, ATS, NIEHS/NTP, Research Triangle Park, NC

Merit Award Lecture:

Monday, March 28, 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM

SOT Toxicologist Mentoring Award

John P. Wise Sr., PhD, University of Louisville School of Medicine, Louisville, KY

SOT Translational Impact Award

Tomás R. Guilarte, PhD, Florida International University Robert Stempel College of Public Health & Social Work, Miami, FL

Translational Impact Award Lecture:

Tuesday, March 29, 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM

SOT Undergraduate Educator Award

Kristine Willett, PhD, University of Mississippi, University, MS

SUPPORTED AWARDS*

Bristol Myers Squibb Graduate Student Research Training Award to Promote Diversity in Toxicology

Aggie Williams, BA, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY

Colgate-Palmolive Grants for Alternative Research

Anna Maria Cariboni, PhD , Università degli Studi di Milano Statale, Milan, Italy

, Università degli Studi di Milano Statale, Milan, Italy Almudena Veiga-Lopez, DVM, PhD, University of Illinois at Chicago, Chicago, IL

Colgate-Palmolive Postdoctoral Fellowship Award in In Vitro Toxicology

Itzy Morales Pantoja, PhD, Johns Hopkins University Center for Alternatives to Animal Testing (CAAT), Baltimore, MD

Syngenta Fellowship Award in Human Health Applications of New Technologies

Elena Kozlova, AS, BS, University of California Riverside, Riverside, CA

ADDITIONAL AWARDS

Toxicological Sciences Paper of the Year Award

Andrea Rowan-Carroll, Anthony Reardon, Karen Leingartner, Remi Gagné, Andrew Williams, Matthew J. Meier, Byron Kuo, Julie Bourdon-Lacombe, Ivy Moffat, Richard Carrier, Andy Nong, Luigi Lorusso, Stephen S. Ferguson, Ella Atlas, and Carole Yauk. 2021. “High-Throughput Transcriptomic Analysis of Human Primary Hepatocyte Spheroids Exposed to Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances as a Platform for Relative Potency Characterization.” 2021. Toxicological Sciences 181, no. 2 (June): 199–214. https://doi.org/10.1093/toxsci/kfab039.

SOT Global Senior Scholar Exchange Program

Scholar: Chiagoziem Anariochi Otuechere, PhD , Redeemer’s University, Ede, Nigeria; Hosts: Lili Tang, PhD , and Jia-Sheng Wang, PhD , University of Georgia, Athens, GA

, Redeemer’s University, Ede, Nigeria; Hosts: , and , University of Georgia, Athens, GA Scholar: Nisha A R, PhD, College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Kerala, India; Hosts: Bernard Gadagbui, PhD, DABT, ERT, and Michael Dourson, PhD, DABT, FATS, FSRA, Toxicology Excellence for Risk Assessment, Cincinnati, OH

SOT Best Postdoctoral Publication Awards

Marissa B. Kosnik, PhD, Danmarks Tekniske Universitet, Lyngby, Denmark

Paper Citation: Kosnik, Marissa B., Stefan Enroth, and Oskar Karlsson. 2021. “Distinct Genetic Regions Are Associated with Differential Population Susceptibility to Chemical Exposures.” Environment International 152 (March): 106488. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envint.2021.106488.

Qian Lin, PhD, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY

Paper Citation: Lin, Qian, Zhifeng Huang, Genxiang Cai, Xia Fan, Xiaoqing Yan, Zhengshuai Liu, Zehua Zhao, Jingya Li, Jia Li, Hongxue Shi, Maiying Kong, Ming-Hua Zheng, Daniel J. Conklin, Paul N. Epstein, Kupper A. Wintergerst, Moosa Mohammadi, Lu Cai, Xiaokun Li, Yu Li, and Yi Tan. 2021. “Activating Adenosine Monophosphate–Activated Protein Kinase Mediates Fibroblast Growth Factor 1 Protection from Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease in Mice.” Hepatology 73, no. 6 (June): 2206–22. https://doi.org/10.1002/hep.31568.

Eiki Kimura, PhD, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH

Paper Citation: Kimura, Eiki, Masanobu Kohda, Fumihiko Maekawa, Yoshiaki Fujii-Kuriyama, and Chiharu Tohyama. 2021. “Neurons Expressing the Aryl Hydrocarbon Receptor in the Locus Coeruleus and Island of Calleja Major Are Novel Targets of Dioxin in the Mouse Brain.” Histochemistry and Cell Biology 156 (August): 147–63. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00418-021-01990-1.

SOT Perry J. Gehring Diversity Student Travel Award

Midori R. Flores, St. Mary’s University, San Antonio, TX

SOT Undergraduate Research Awards

Elizabeth Ampolini , North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC

, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC Helena C. Eby , Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, Bloomsburg, PA

, Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, Bloomsburg, PA Eileen L. Huang , Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH

, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH Paul J. Kamitsuka , Oberlin College, Oberlin, OH

, Oberlin College, Oberlin, OH Kaiden M. Lee , College of Idaho, Caldwell, ID

, College of Idaho, Caldwell, ID Aakriti Mathur , Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD

, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD Jadesola I. Oladosu , North Carolina Central University, Durham, NC

, North Carolina Central University, Durham, NC Kevin Ozkuyumcu , Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, Piscataway, NJ

, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, Piscataway, NJ Zayna Qaissi , University of Louisville, Louisville, KY

, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY Jarett Reyes , Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, Piscataway, NJ

, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, Piscataway, NJ Francesca Rossi , Oregon State University, Corvallis, OR

, Oregon State University, Corvallis, OR Anna Clare Sparling , Duke University, Durham, NC

, Duke University, Durham, NC Tingying Xie , Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, Piscataway, NJ

, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, Piscataway, NJ Yifan Yu, Washington University in St. Louis, St. Louis, MO

Each year, SOT also provides support to more than 100 graduate and undergraduate students through student travel awards and the SOT Endowment Fund awards. More information on the 2022 Award recipients is available on the SOT website.

For more information on a particular SOT Award or award recipient, please contact Michelle Werts, SOT Communications Director, at 703.438.3115 ext. 1640 or [email protected].

