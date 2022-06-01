Newswise — The Autoimmune Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to autoimmune awareness, advocacy, education, and research, is partnering with Olympian Khamica Bingham to increase understanding and awareness of autoimmune disease. As part of the partnership, Bingham will serve as opening keynote speaker at the organization's annual Autoimmune Community Summit taking place virtually October 21-22, 2022.

“I’m thrilled to partner with the Autoimmune Association to support their awareness efforts and education of autoimmune disease,” said Khamica Bingham. “I didn’t know about auto-immune disease until my family was tragically impacted by it. The level of support we received after my mother’s diagnosis was amazing and I’m looking forward to helping others so they feel the support we received.”

Last year, Bingham lost her mother to Sarcoidosis, an autoimmune-related disease that leads to inflammation, usually in the lungs, skin, or lymph nodes. She is committed to honoring her mother’s legacy by teaming up with the Autoimmune Association to raise awareness.

“The loss of my mom led me to learn more about the Autoimmune Association and the incredible community around it. As I work through my own healing journey, it brings me comfort to be able to support others via hard work of the Autoimmune Association,” said Bingham.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to partner with Khamica. Her international network paired with her passion, heart, and compelling story will be instrumental in raising widespread awareness. Awareness is mission critical. It fuels education, advocacy, and the research that will someday yield cures,” said Molly Murray, Autoimmune Association president and CEO.

78% of people living with autoimmune diseases are women and are often diagnosed with autoimmune diseases between the ages of 15-30. Despite many remarkable advances in modern medicine, it still takes an average of five years to get to a diagnosis. The Autoimmune Association is eager to work with Khamica Bingham to close this gap, particularly for women of color, to improve pathways to diagnosis and treatment for improved outcomes.

About The Autoimmune Association

The Autoimmune Association leads the fight against autoimmune disease by collaborating to improve healthcare, advance research, and support the community through every step of the journey. For more information about the Autoimmune Association, please visit autoimmune.org and connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.