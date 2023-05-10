On the Conference website you can find the complete program, the list of workshops, extra events, abstracts of all presentations, the Consciousness Challenge, and much more at this link!

Here is the link to the TSC 2023 Taormina Program and Abstracts PDF:

https://tsc2023-taormina.it/assets/images/TSCTaormina2023.pdf

The Science of Consciousness (TSC) conferences have been held annually since 1994, alternating yearly between Tucson, Arizona in even-numbered years, and other locations around the world in odd-numbered years. TSC locations have included Italy, Denmark, Japan, Sweden, Czech Republic, Hungary, Hong Kong, India, California, Switzerland, and Finland. The 29th annual TSC will return to Italy, to beautiful Taormina, on the island of Sicily, May 22-28, 2023, organized by Italian professors Riccardo Manzotti (IULM U), Antonio Chella (U Palermo) and Pietro Perconti (U Messina). TSC 2023 Taormina will be co-sponsored by the Center for Consciousness Studies, The University of Arizona, Tucson, Stuart Hameroff, Director. The first overseas TSC Conference in 1995 was on the island of Ischia, near Naples, Italy, organized by Cloe Taddei-Ferretti. We are excited to be returning to Italy. Abstracts may be submitted for oral concurrent talks, or posters.

The Science of Consciousness ('TSC') is an interdisciplinary conference emphasizing rigorous approaches to the study of consciousness and its place in the universe. Topical areas include neuroscience, philosophy, psychology, cognitive science, biology, quantum physics and quantum brain biology, cosmology, meditation, altered states, artificial intelligence/machine consciousness, the nature of reality, culture and experiential phenomenology. Held annually since 1994, the TSC conference is hosted by the Center for Consciousness Studies at the University of Arizona, and alternates yearly between Tucson, Arizona and various locations including Italy, Denmark, Japan, Sweden, Czech Republic, Hungary, Hong Kong, India, Finland, San Diego and Switzerland.