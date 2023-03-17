Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, La. – The University of Queensland-Ochsner Health (UQ-Ochsner) Doctor of Medicine (MD) program and Ochsner Graduate Medical Education on March 17 celebrated Match Day 2023 – a rite of passage in which applicants from around the globe learn who has been selected for which U.S. residency program to start the next chapter of medical training.

This year, 78 medical graduates from UQ-Ochsner’s Class of 2022 entered the match and received a 96% match rate through the National Residency Match Program (NRMP) –- one that exceeded the national match rate for U.S. medical schools.

Leonardo Seoane, MD, FACP, Executive Vice President and Chief Academic Officer at Ochsner Health said, “Match Day is the culmination of years of dedication and hard work, and we are so proud of our graduates on this milestone day. Our medical school's consistently high match rate is a testament to the academic excellence of our MD program, as well as to the stellar work of our students, faculty, and staff.”

Since 2009, UQ and Ochsner Health has provided the opportunity for medical students who are United States citizens to obtain an integrated, global medical education. Students complete two years in Brisbane, Australia and in the third and fourth years, students attend the UQ-Ochsner Clinical School at Ochsner Health where they pursue their clinical rotations, guided by a clinical faculty that has been training medical students, residents, and fellows for more than 75 years. Ochsner Health is one of the largest independent academic medical centers in the United States.

“We are honored to offer a medical program that spans two continents, providing students with a unique global perspective as they train to be medical professionals,” Dr. Seoane said. “This valuable experience in a health system in Australia and the United States prepares them to thrive professionally and with compassion in today’s dynamic healthcare industry.”

The 96% match rate marks the twelfth consecutive year that the school’s match rate has been 90% or above. Overall, more than 856 UQ-Ochsner graduates have successfully matched into US ACGME-accredited programs in nearly every state and every specialty. For the Class of 2022, more than 65% of UQ-Ochsner graduates matched in their top three choices for residency.

This year the graduates matched into residency training programs at many prestigious institutions across the country, including Ochsner Health, University of Texas-Houston, Oregon Health Science Center, University of California Davis, University of California Los Angeles, University of California San Francisco, Mayo Clinic, Harvard University, and the Lahey Clinic, to name a few. Students also matched at the in-state programs at Tulane University, LSU New Orleans, and Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. These matches span a variety of specialties including Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine, Family and Internal Medicine, General Surgery, Vascular Surgery, Neurology, OB/GYN, Otolaryngology, Pediatrics, Psychiatry, and Radiology.

Of the UQ-Ochsner medical graduates matched this year:

38% are remaining in Louisiana for their residency

62% matched outside of Louisiana for medical training

Our newly matched graduates will start their residency training programs in July 2023.

To match with a residency program, medical students enter the NRMP during their final months of medical school. Throughout the fall and into the early winter, students apply and interview with residency programs as they complete their programs. From January to February, candidates and residency programs submit a preference list to the NRMP, which then uses a computerized mathematical algorithm to match programs and applicants. The final placement results are revealed each year on Match Day. For more information about the National Residency Match Program, visit www.nrmp.org.

For more information on the UQ-Ochsner Doctor of Medicine program, visit https://ochsner.uq.edu.au/.

Graduate Medical Education at Ochsner

Graduate Medical Education at Ochsner filled:

100% of positions to students from across the globe participating in this year’s match

38% of positions were matched with students from within Louisiana

52% of positions were matched with students from outside of Louisiana

“We are thrilled that, once again, all positions offered by our Graduate Medical Education Office were filled in this year’s match. Ochsner offers high-quality programs, and our high fill rate record is a testament to our excellence,” said Ronald Amedee, MD, Dean of Medical Education for Ochsner Health and Head of University of Queensland Ochsner Clinical School. “We are excited to welcome residents and fellows from nationally-renowned medical schools in Louisiana and across the country.”

The Ochsner Department of Graduate Medical Education offers 31 ACGME (Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education) accredited residency and fellowship programs in a variety of specialties, including anesthesiology, emergency medicine, internal medicine and more.

Ochsner Graduate Medical Education sponsors programs that are properly structured, monitored, and evaluated to improve quality of care for our patients. GME provides programs that emphasize personal, clinical, and professional development for over 1,000 trainees at our campuses each year.

For more information on Ochsner Graduate Medical Education, visit https://education.ochsner.org/gme.

