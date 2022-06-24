Newswise — Easy access to guns/arms no matter if it's legal or illegal is the leading reason for increasing gun violence. According to CDC (Center of Disease Control and Prevention) report, 2020 had 45,222 firearm-related deaths in the United States. It makes the U.S. an anomaly in the developed world, a well off country with an endemic weapon brutality issue and the appearing failure to tackle it.

Diminishing the occurrence of gun violence will require reform through various legal decisions, general wellbeing, public security, local area, and wellbeing. The licensing of handgun purchasers, background check requirements for all gun sales, and close oversight of retail gun sellers can reduce the diversion of guns to criminals.

Checkout Newswise list of top four Gun Control/Gun Violence Experts from leading universities, colleges and institutions, spreading awareness about gun violence.

Jacquelyn Campbell, PhD, RN, FAAN

University: Johns Hopkins School of Nursing





Jacquelyn Campbell is a national leader in research and advocacy in the field of domestic violence or intimate partner violence (IPV). Her expertise is frequently sought by national and international policy makers in exploring IPV and its health effects on families and communities.

Her most recent research in health sequelae has been foundational for the areas of the intersection of HIV and violence against women and how head injuries and strangulation from intimate partner violence can result in undiagnosed and untreated Traumatic Brain Injury. She has consistently advocated for addressing health inequities of marginalized women in this country and globally affected by experiences of violence.

She has served as Principle Investigator on 14 federally funded collaborative research investigations through the National Institutes of Health, National Institutes of Justice, Department of Defense, the Department of Justice (Office of Violence Against Women), and Centers for Disease Control to examine intimate partner homicide and other forms of violence against women as well as interventions and policy initiatives to improve the justice and health care system response. This work has paved the way for a growing body of interdisciplinary knowledge about experiences of violence and health outcomes, risk assessment for lethal and near-lethal domestic violence, and coordinated system (justice, social services, and health) responses to address intimate partner violence.

Dr. Campbell has published more than 270 articles, 56 book chapters and seven books, in addition to developing the Danger Assessment, an instrument to assist abused women in accurately determining their level of danger. The Danger Assessment is also the basis of the Lethality Assessment Program (MNADV LAP) for first responders to assess risk of homicide of domestic violence survivors and connect those at high risk with domestic violence services. In collaboration with Dr. Nancy Glass, originator of myPlan, a decision aid for IPV survivors, she is leading an NIH-funded cultural adaptation of myPlan for immigrant and indigenous women.

Therese Richmond, PhD

University: University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing

Dr. Therese Richmond is passionate about using nursing science to prevent injury and violence and improve outcomes, particularly in patients from vulnerable urban populations worldwide – those who live on the margins of society, have limited resources, or live in pervasively violent communities. An early clinical position in a Washington, DC trauma ICU and resuscitation unit sparked Dr. Richmond’s interest in preventing injuries and her curiosity about survivors’ quality of life. This experience led to specialization in nursing care for victims of injury and violence, including co-founding the Firearm & Injury Center at Penn two decades ago and which now is a vibrant interdisciplinary research center: the Penn Injury Science Center.

In her role as Associate Dean for Research & Innovation, Dr. Richmond helps shape the research and innovation-focused environment that is Penn Nursing. She facilitates systems to enhance research, scholarship, and innovation productivity. She led efforts to create and fulfill the strategic vision for innovation at Penn Nursing.

Dr. Richmond’s research and scholarship are grounded in understanding and overcoming health inequities experienced by individuals and families living in low-resource and marginalized communities. She is committed to identifying and overcoming structural barriers that lead to and reinforce inequities. Her research has a dual approach. She partners with valuable community partners to examine the impact of living in pervasively violent, low-resource communities on families and rigorously producing data that can be used by agencies to inform programmatic initiatives to reduce inequity and improve health, well-being, and safety. She also has a substantive body of research that focuses on disparate outcomes after serious injury in a cohort of Black men with serious traumatic injury and, in a separate cohort, is seeking to uncover modifiable targets that drive disparities seen in transition to chronic pain after serious injury. She served on the Federal Advisory Committee for Healthy People 2030, which in this decade seeks to: eliminate health disparities, achieve health equity, and attain health literacy to improve the health and well-being of all; and create social, physical, and economic environments that promote attaining the full potential for health and well-being for all.

A collaboration between Penn Nursing, Perelman School of Medicine, and the School of Arts & Sciences, the CDC-Funded Penn Injury Science Center brings together university, community, and government partners around injury and violence intervention programs with the greatest potential for impact. The center promotes and performs research, provides training, and translates scientific discoveries into practice and policy. Dr. Richmond serves as Director of the Research Core. Dr. Richmond is on an interdisciplinary team that is using geographic hotspotting to discover U.S. counties that are positive and negative outliers in changes in firearm mortality rates over time and then characterize policy and non-policy differences between these outliers to develop novel insights on how to prevent firearm injury deaths.

Dr. Richmond’s research examines the disparate impact of injury, violence and recovery on vulnerable populations. She works effectively across interdisciplinary teams. She is currently site PI for a NIMHD-funded study with the goal to contribute to the ultimate reduction or outright elimination of racial and ethnic pain disparities by identifying potentially modifiable factors that can serve as intervention targets to reduce or eliminate pain or pain-related burden after serious injury. She works with colleagues at Penn Nursing testing a nursing-driven intervention to prevent falls in older adults residing in low-resource communities that is funded by the NIA.

Jody Madeira, J.D., Ph.D.

University: Indiana University

Professor Jody Madeira joined the IU Maurer School of Law faculty in 2007. Her scholarly interests involve empirical research; the role of emotion in law; the sociology of law; law, medicine and bioethics; and the Second Amendment. She is principal investigator on a grant to design and implement S.U.N., a multimedia web portal integrating educational videos and a mobile health tracking application for college students that addresses alcohol, marijuana, opioid and stimulant use disorders.

Madeira is the author, coauthor, or editor of dozens of scholarly articles and three published book and two forthcoming titles, including the forthcoming Indiana Personal Injury Law Treatise (forthcoming 2023) and a forthcoming casebook, The Second Amendment: Gun Rights and Regulation (co-edited with Jacob D. Charles, Joseph Blocher, and Darrell Miller) (Foundation Press, forthcoming)

Most recently, she co-edited The Edward Elgar Research Handbook of Law and Emotion (Edward Elgar, 2021).

Her second book, Taking Baby Steps: How Patients and Fertility Clinics Collaborate in Conception (University of California Press, 2018), takes readers inside the infertility experience, from dealing with infertility-related emotions to forming treatment relationships with medical professionals, confronting difficult decisions, and negotiating informed consent. Based on a wealth of qualitative and quantitative data (130 patient interviews, 83 interviews with reproductive medical professionals, and 267 patient surveys), Madeira investigates how women, men, and their care providers can utilize trust to collaboratively negotiate infertility’s personal, physical, spiritual, ethical, medical, and legal minefields.



Michael D. Anestis, PhD

University: Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Mike Anestis received his PhD in clinical psychology from Florida State University, where he studied under Dr. Thomas Joiner. His work focuses on suicide prevention among both civilians and service members, with a particular focus on the role of firearms. He is the author of approximately 150 peer reviewed articles as well as the book Guns and Suicide: An American Epidemic, published by Oxford University Press in 2018. Dr. Anestis was the 2018 recipient of the Edwin Shneidman Award from the American Association of Suicidology in recognition of his early career achievements in suicide research and currently serves on advisory board