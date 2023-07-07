Environmental health researcher, epidemiologist, and statistician, Scott Bartell, PhD, is a professor at the UCI Program in Public Health in the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health.

For the past 25 years, Bartell has dedicated his research to quantifying human exposures and health effects caused by environmental contaminants, including perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) – specifically the presence and epidemiology of PFAS in U.S. water sources. He has published numerous first-authored papers in high-quality, peer-reviewed journals including Environmental Health Perspectives, Environmental Science & Technology, Environmental Research, and Journal Of Exposure Science And Environmental Epidemiology.

Bartell holds a doctorate in epidemiology from UC Davis and two master of science degrees, one in statistics from UC Davis and another in environmental health from the University of Washington. He is a member of the UCI Center for Environmental Health Disparities Research.

Follow Dr. Bartell on Twitter (@CaliProf) or view his Google Scholar page and CV.