Newswise — DALLAS – July 29, 2021 – Forbes and Statista have selected UT Southwestern among the top 40 Best Employers for Women 2021.

The Best Employers for Women 2021 class is chosen based on an independent survey of 50,000 individuals currently employed at companies with at least 1,000 workers in their U.S. operations. Criteria include likelihood of recommendation, atmosphere and development, image, working conditions, salary and wages, workplace diversity, parental leave, family support, flexibility, and the share of women in executive management or board positions.

Of UT Southwestern’s roughly 21,000 employees as of July 1, 67.8 percent are women. Women make up about 65 percent of leadership categories, including executive, department and center chairs, director, manager, and supervisor roles. To help bolster recruitment and ensure success, UT Southwestern has established the Women & Allies Business Resource Group, Women in Science and Medicine Advisory Committee (established in 1994); the Committee on the Advancement of Women (launched in 1997); the Office of Faculty Diversity & Development (founded in 2011); and the Office of Women’s Careers (opened in 2012).

“UT Southwestern is committed to drive opportunity as well as innovative support to ensure a diverse and inclusive environment – one where employees across our enterprise can perform at their best and grow their careers,” said Janelle Browne, vice president of human resources and chief human resources officer at UT Southwestern, which has an operating budget of $3.7 billion.

UT Southwestern has established online and in-person training and mentoring programs that address diversity and inclusion; help groom those interested in future management and leadership roles; provide technical skills needed to adapt and conquer new software and technologies; as well as offering resources for employee wellness, managing stress and finances, and sharing common interests.

In addition to this recognition, UT Southwestern Medical Center ranked No. 3 in the nation on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers For New Graduates, placing it in the top 1 percent and highest among academic medical centers. Other recognition includes the 2020 Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education; Magnet Recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center; Start! Fit-Friendly Worksite Award from the American Heart Association; Employer of the Year, from the Association for Independent Living; Best Places to Work Postdocs, from The Scientist; Top 10 Best Organiza­tions for Leadership Development Award, from the National Center for Healthcare Leadership; Corporate Citizen Award, from LaunchAbility; Mother-Friendly Worksite, from the Texas Department of State Health Services; the Lex Frieden Employment Award, from the Texas Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities; and Best Places to Work, from the Dallas Business Journal.

UT Southwestern’s William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital is ranked No. 1 Best Hospital in the Dallas-Fort Worth/North Texas region and No. 2 in the state, as well as nationally ranked among the top 25 hospitals in eight specialties by U.S. News & World Report. UT Southwestern is rated a Top Performer by The Joint Commission, a nonprofit that accredits health care organizations.

UT Southwestern Medical Center partners with diverse professional organizations within the community, including the National Association of Black Accountants, National Black MBA Association Inc., National Society of Hispanic MBAs, and the Association of Latino Professionals in Finance and Accounting (ALPFA), to assure that their members are aware of the numerous employment opportunities that exist here.

About UT Southwestern Medical Center

UT Southwestern, one of the nation’s premier academic medical centers, integrates pioneering biomedical research with exceptional clinical care and education. The institution’s faculty has received six Nobel Prizes, and includes 25 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 16 members of the National Academy of Medicine, and 13 Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigators. The full-time faculty of more than 2,800 is responsible for groundbreaking medical advances and is committed to translating science-driven research quickly to new clinical treatments. UT Southwestern physicians provide care in about 80 specialties to more than 117,000 hospitalized patients, more than 360,000 emergency room cases, and oversee nearly 3 million outpatient visits a year.