Newswise — Washington D.C. – Leading nutrition and food scientists are meeting June 4-5 at the National Press Club for the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences’ (IAFNS) Fourth Annual Summer Science Symposium. The event brings together leading scientific and regulatory experts from government, industry, academia and includes media organizations.

This year’s meeting will feature sessions on artificial intelligence in food safety and nutrition, food and mood, food classification systems, heavy metals in foods, dry sanitation, global stances on sweeteners and more.

We are pleased to announce the following keynote speaker for Tuesday, June 4, 2024:

Keynote Speaker: Jim Jones, Deputy Commissioner, FDA’s New Human Foods Program

Scientific sessions at the meeting will explore:

Artificial Intelligence in Food and Nutrition

Classification of Foods Using Processing Level and Formulation

Global Approaches and Science Disconnects on Sweeteners

Dry Sanitation in Food Safety Environments

Toxic Elements in Food

Food and Mood

Science Communication

The conference will include an evening reception on June 4. Finally, a dialogue on how reporters and editors and other science communicators can amplify science will include talks from experts and Q&A with a panel of journalists.

The meeting is being organized by the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS), a 501(c)(3) science-focused nonprofit uniquely positioned to mobilize government, industry and academia to drive, fund and lead actionable research. IAFNS elevates food safety and nutrition sciences to advance public health. The organization was founded on the belief that collaboration and the inclusion of diverse perspectives is crucial to credible science that benefits the entire food and beverage ecosystem. iafns.org

